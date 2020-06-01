CLOSE
Black Music Month
HomeBlack Music Month

Black Music Month: The Great Debates

Great Debates

Source: iOne Creative Services / Radio One Digital

This Black Music Month we are celebrating THE GREAT DEBATES!

All month long we are celebrating Black Music Month with the great debates! Every Friday on Good Morning H-Town:

Two artist will go head to head in battle during the Knock It Out The Box mix at 9 AM:

JUNE 5TH | DRAKE VS. LIL WAYNE

JUNE 12TH | MYSTIKAL VS DMX

JUNE 19TH | RICK ROSS VS. 2 CHAINZ

JUNE 26TH | CASH MONEY RECORDS VS. QUALITY CONTROL

CALL IN AND JOIN THE DEBATE ON-AIR OR JOIN THE DEBATE ONLINE BY TEXTING “REMY” TO 24042 FOR YOUR CHANCE TO:

WIN A $100 AMAZON GIFT CARD (MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO REGISTER TO WIN)

POWERED BY: REMY MARTIN

Hit the next page for contest rules!

Black Music Month

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
BMM 2016
Broccoli City Festival 2019 Performances
What Is Lil Wayne’s Best Mixtape? [POLL]
06.05.20
Can You Finish The Lyric?
06.05.20
5 items
Black Music Month: How Yella Beezy Put A…
06.03.20
Co-Founder Dyana Williams Talks The Birth Of Black…
06.03.20
The Great Debates Powered By Remy Week 1
The Best Lil Wayne & Drake Collaborations
06.01.20
Great Debates
Black Music Month: The Great Debates
06.05.20
Maxo Kream
Maxo Kream Shares His Black Music Month Playlist
06.26.19
Black Music Month: Ola Ray Was Michael Jackson’s…
06.25.19
#BlackMusicMonth: Ari Lennox Gives Her “Shea Butter Playlist”
06.15.19
The 11 Most Influential Black Music Producers Of…
06.10.19
10 itemsPimp C SXSW Tribute
10 Classic Houston Rap Songs That Deserved Music…
06.06.19
Councilman Kenyan McDuffie Wants To Make Go-Go The…
06.05.19
Pride: 10 Songs By Black Queer Artists That’ll…
06.05.19
Black Music Month: Caribbean Connection
06.03.19
8 items
#BlackMusicMonth: A Look At 8 Pioneers Of Black…
06.04.19
Black Music Month: R&B Songs With Rap Features…
06.03.19
Photos
Close