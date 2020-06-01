Black Music Month: The Great Debates

This Black Music Month we are celebrating THE GREAT DEBATES!

All month long we are celebrating Black Music Month with the great debates! Every Friday on Good Morning H-Town:

Two artist will go head to head in battle during the Knock It Out The Box mix at 9 AM:

JUNE 5TH | DRAKE VS. LIL WAYNE

JUNE 12TH | MYSTIKAL VS DMX

JUNE 19TH | RICK ROSS VS. 2 CHAINZ

JUNE 26TH | CASH MONEY RECORDS VS. QUALITY CONTROL

CALL IN AND JOIN THE DEBATE ON-AIR OR JOIN THE DEBATE ONLINE BY TEXTING “REMY” TO 24042 FOR YOUR CHANCE TO:

WIN A $100 AMAZON GIFT CARD (MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO REGISTER TO WIN)

POWERED BY: REMY MARTIN

Hit the next page for contest rules!

