Watch George Floyd's Minneapolis Memorial Service [LIVE]

| 06.04.20
George Floyd Mural Houston

Thursday, June 5th a Memorial service for George Floyd at North Central University’s Frank J. Linguist Sanctuary in Minneapolis, Minnesota is being held. George Floyd, just a week ago was a name not known by many but now, as Stephen Jackson told Floyd’s daughter, he is a man that changed the world. As millions of people have been outraged by his death and have been outspoken about actions that need to be taken, today the celebration of his life is one we all feel connected to.

Join us as we honor George Floyd’s life with his family and loved ones. See the full service below…

 

 

