Dear Shekinah, This Is Not The Time To Be Crying Over Gucci

It’s been a heavy weekend. There wasn’t one inch of social media that didn’t reflect the uprising taking place around the nation. Millions of people have taken to the streets to flex their God-given right to protest and challenge law enforcement to see us all as equal. We are fed up as a people and our fiery response to the brutalization of our own Black bodies has sent us into a fury. Years of systematic oppression, limited resources and unfair treatment has led to this revolution. The protests have led to riots, which has led to looting, which has led to vandalism. And with critics focused on the reaction instead of the problem, the picture is ever clear, material things matter more than Black bodies.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Shekinah burst into a tearful rant over the the Gucci store being robbed. The same brand that tried to sell Black face turtlenecks in their 2019 ready to wear collection. Yes, that Gucci.

If you would have asked me, a month ago, my thoughts on Tory Lanez, I would have criticized his “Quarantine Radio” persona and, in the same hand, praised his music. Yet, here we are today and he is the voice of reason among rappers, reality TV stars, social media influencers and noiseless brands. Everyone from Shamiek Moore to B. Simone to FashionNova have been exposed this week — because frankly they don’t have the range.

Shekinah, you’ll be able to get your Gucci. Calm down. pic.twitter.com/dM8Tmher5c — Author BiancaXaviera (@BiancaXaviera_) May 30, 2020

Lanez found himself schooling Shekinah and any more of his “rich” friends who’ve placed the value of big brands like Gucci and Target ahead of the people.

WITH ALL THE THINGS GOING ON …. IM SEEING THIS LADY CRYING OVER THE GUCCI STORE BEING BROKEN INTO ?!!?? THE FUCKING GUCCI STORE SHORTY ??!?!?? — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) May 30, 2020

When my rich celeb friends in they house and on the gram like “stop looting u fucking up our business “ … Y’all can miss me with that shit … y’all niggas is rich ! Y’all not feeling the pain of these people out there that done lost they job and are deeply affected by this . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) May 31, 2020

Niggas wanna cry about protecting these businesses of these huge brands and cooperations from looting …. AS IF THESE STORES DONT GOT INSURANCE TO GET ALL THAT SHIT BACK !!!! I don’t condone looting . But the people gone do what they feel is right . Period . #JusticeOrNoPeace — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) May 31, 2020

Shekinah joined Tory on Instagram Live to defend her defense of the Lennox Mall. According to Shekinah, her words were misconstrued. “I never ever said anything about the Gucci store, you just caught me in the midst of crying..about the Gucci store. Not about the Gucci store. But I was crying because, I was like damn we out here f*cking sh*t up. We stealing we doing all kind a stuff. That’s not what we supposed to be seen as. We ain’t supposed to be out here seen as wild ass animals tearing up people store.”

When asked if she’s gone outside to march with the people, she responded, “no.” She said she woke up and saw stuff on fire and it “hurted her feelings.”

“I don’t appreciate that white man killing us. I don’t think that’s cool I’m not with that. I don’t think we’re going to get anywhere by stealing these people s*t,” she continued. Shekinah then turned her anger to Tory, which led to him abruptly ending their conversation.

No worries Black Twitter swooped in to pick up where Tory Lanez left off…

People are dying and Shekinah is over here crying because they destroyed the Gucci Store. Black celebrities really are the weakest link. pic.twitter.com/m43aPX1aDC — Kal 🐝 (@kal_mont) May 30, 2020

Shameik Moore telling us Rosa Parks could’ve caught a cab, T.I. on national television calling Atlanta Wakanda, Diddy talking bout this is not a race issue, Shekinah over in Atlanta crying for Gucci, and Lil Wayne saying we cant blame the police…#Shekinah pic.twitter.com/BCKLXfIXxK — Laugh Entertainment (@Laughent21) May 30, 2020

Shekinah crying over Gucci is top 5 coon shit we’ve seen this year. — Alejandro (@iamtheFLYEST) May 31, 2020

This is not the time to express concern for Gucci or Target. It is, however, the time to express outrage over the social injustice that led to such violent protests. In the words of Martin Luther King Jr., “A riot is the language of the unheard.” Shekinah, are you listening?

