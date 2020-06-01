CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Sneaker Stores Standing In Solidarity With George Floyd Protestors

Props to all these businesses riding with the cause...

Foot Locker Power Shop

Source: Foot Locker / Foot Locker Inc.

This past weekend’s protests over the murder of George Floyd became one for the books as protestors overran a police precinct in Minneapolis and rioters made out like bandits looting sneaker spots like Flight Club, Footlocker, and other high end sneaker boutiques.

Still, even with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise up in smoke, brands like Nike, Adidas, and others are standing in solidarity with protestors because they know this is much deeper than replaceable garment. It’s about justice for Black lives because they f*cking matter. In a statement addressing the protests and the importance of the message behind it, Nike posted a one minute clip asking everyone to recognize the racism the Black community has been forced to endure for hundreds of years while imploring us to “be part of the change.”

And in a sign of unity, Nike’s rival apparel company adidas retweeted the powerful message to remind everyone that we’re all in this together.

That’s hella dope. Props!

Other sneaker spots like Footlocker, Stadium Goods and Flight Club (whose LA store got looted) have followed suit sharing their messages of unity on social media (something an orange hued dictator seems to have no interest in doing) and are riding with the protestors out in the streets regardless of the negative effect the looting has had on their businesses.

 

Sneaker Stores Standing In Solidarity With George Floyd Protestors  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Travis Scott Shares His Support Of George Floyd…
 3 hours ago
06.01.20
Sneaker Stores Standing In Solidarity With George Floyd…
 5 hours ago
06.01.20
J.R. Smith Beats Up Protestor For Vandalizing His…
 22 hours ago
05.31.20
Faith Evans -- for Women's Empowerment
Faith Evans Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges After…
 24 hours ago
05.31.20
20 items
Fans Praise J. Cole & Wale For Taking…
 1 day ago
06.01.20
12 items
Old Utah Man Attempting To Be Hawkeye With…
 1 day ago
06.01.20
14 items
Twitter Spotting Provocateurs Amidst Protesters Across The Nation
 1 day ago
06.01.20
20 items
Desi Banks Posts Meme Shaming George Floyd Protests
 2 days ago
05.30.20
“Dear Black Brotha…” An Open Letter To Black…
 3 days ago
05.30.20
Ro James Talks The Influence Of Gospel Music…
 3 days ago
05.29.20
Kel Mitchell And His Wife Announce Their Second…
 3 days ago
05.29.20
‘Madden’ Over Everything: EA Announces “Groundbreaking” Multi-Year Partnership…
 4 days ago
05.28.20
15 items
George Floyd Protesters & Police Clash Overnight As…
 4 days ago
05.29.20
Man Who Filmed White Woman Calling The Cops…
 4 days ago
05.28.20
DMX Apologizes To Lloyd Banks For Lyricist Snub,…
 4 days ago
05.28.20
The COVID-19 Death Toll Has Surpassed 100,000 In…
 4 days ago
05.28.20
Photos
Close