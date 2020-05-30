CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

You Asked: How Long Is A Third-Degree Murder Sentence?

Law and Education concept.

Source: krisanapong detraphiphat / Getty

As we’ve become familiar with various cases of police brutality and situations where murder charges are brought up, we have to educate one another on what each sentence carries. Did prosecutors charge too much? Did they charge too lightly? Does the charge carry the stiffest possible penalty for the crime?

In the wake of ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin being charged with third-degree murder in the death of Houston native George Floyd, we wanted to give you a breakdown of the legal definition of each type of murder and the sentencing that one could receive if found guilty.

Check the definition of each murder charge below.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

First Degree Murder: According to Quora, first-degree murder (or Capital Murder) as it is referred to in Texas is an unlawful killing with some amount of premeditation and planning. Some crimes that would classify as the first degree is:

First-degree murder is the most serious of all homicide charges as there was intent behind the killing. A first-degree murder charge has a maximum charge of life in prison or in states where the death penalty is legal: death.

Second Degree Murder: This is a murder that is labeled as intentional murder. Second Degree is when the killer lacked any premeditation and his/her intent was just to cause bodily harm. The sentence for second-degree murder is 15 years to life. In Texas, second-degree murder is simply considered murder and carries a sentence of five to 99 years in prison.

Third Degree MurderThe unlawful killing of a human being, when perpetrated without any design to effect death, by a person engaged in the perpetration of, or in the attempt to perpetrate, any felony other than” nineteen enumerated categories of felonies. Third-degree murder is only in three states which are FloridaMinnesota, and Pennsylvania. The sentence for third-degree murder in those states is a maximum of 25 years.

RELATED: 200 Arrested Following George Floyd Protests In Downtown Houston

RELATED: Beyoncé Demands More Charges To Officers Involved In George Floyd’s Death

You Asked: How Long Is A Third-Degree Murder Sentence?  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
20 items
Desi Banks Posts Meme Shaming George Floyd Protests
 10 hours ago
05.30.20
“Dear Black Brotha…” An Open Letter To Black…
 1 day ago
05.30.20
Ro James Talks The Influence Of Gospel Music…
 1 day ago
05.29.20
Kel Mitchell And His Wife Announce Their Second…
 1 day ago
05.29.20
‘Madden’ Over Everything: EA Announces “Groundbreaking” Multi-Year Partnership…
 2 days ago
05.28.20
15 items
George Floyd Protesters & Police Clash Overnight As…
 2 days ago
05.29.20
Man Who Filmed White Woman Calling The Cops…
 2 days ago
05.28.20
DMX Apologizes To Lloyd Banks For Lyricist Snub,…
 2 days ago
05.28.20
The COVID-19 Death Toll Has Surpassed 100,000 In…
 2 days ago
05.28.20
20 items
Stabby Able-Bodied White Woman In Wheelchair Caught Fire…
 2 days ago
05.28.20
HBO Max Has Arrived, Find Out If You’re…
 3 days ago
05.27.20
Scottsdale Mayor Furious After Pictures From A Mask…
 3 days ago
05.27.20
20 items
John Boyega Unloads On Racists Following Police Related…
 3 days ago
05.27.20
Trump Administration Uses T.I.’s “Whatever You Like” To…
 3 days ago
05.27.20
Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For Doing Blackface 20 Years…
 3 days ago
05.27.20
The First Product From Angela Simmons’ Skincare Line…
 3 days ago
05.27.20
Photos
Close