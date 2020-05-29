CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Minneapolis Protestors Set Fire To Police Station Then Set Off Fireworks [VIDEO]

Protests Continue Over Death Of George Floyd, Killed In Police Custody In Minneapolis

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

A third night of protests in Minneapolis erupt, protesting the death of George Floyd. Protestors continued to set fire to more businesses throughout the night as Police were nowhere on the scene.

The protestors eventually set fire to the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct building. According to authorities protestors forcibly entered the Police department, but all personnel was evacuated prior to the incident.  After protestors took the 3rd Precinct, they set off what was seen as celebratory fireworks. Check out the video below…

Violent protests also took place in St. Paul, MN as looters took to the stores and set fires. No charges have been filed against any of the officers involved in the killing of George Floyd, but the officers have been fired.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE 

Minneapolis Protestors Set Fire To Police Station Then Set Off Fireworks [VIDEO]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
‘Madden’ Over Everything: EA Announces “Groundbreaking” Multi-Year Partnership…
 17 hours ago
05.28.20
Man Who Filmed White Woman Calling The Cops…
 19 hours ago
05.28.20
DMX Apologizes To Lloyd Banks For Lyricist Snub,…
 21 hours ago
05.28.20
The COVID-19 Death Toll Has Surpassed 100,000 In…
 22 hours ago
05.28.20
20 items
Stabby Able-Bodied White Woman In Wheelchair Caught Fire…
 24 hours ago
05.28.20
HBO Max Has Arrived, Find Out If You’re…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
Scottsdale Mayor Furious After Pictures From A Mask…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
20 items
John Boyega Unloads On Racists Following Police Related…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
Trump Administration Uses T.I.’s “Whatever You Like” To…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For Doing Blackface 20 Years…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
The First Product From Angela Simmons’ Skincare Line…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
Porsha Williams Shares An Update On Her Marriage…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
2 Chainz’ Escobar Restaurant Shut Down For COVID-19…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
Gayle King Says It Feels Like “Open Season”…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
Here’s What Ayesha Curry Did To Lose 35…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
‘Insecure’ HBO: An Ode To Molly, The Stylish…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
Photos
Close