‘Madden’ Over Everything: EA Announces “Groundbreaking” Multi-Year Partnership With The NFL

EA just made sure that Madden will be the premiere game when it comes to football simulation games for the foreseeable future.

The video game studio announced today (May.28) a “groundbreaking” renewal of its multi-year partnership with the National Football League (NFL) and NFL Players Association (NFLPA). The new deal is described as the biggest and widest-reaching gaming agreement in NFL history per a press release from EA.

As part of the renewed partnership, EA SPORTS’ Madden NFL franchise will continue to create authentical football simulation video games. EA, the NFL, and NFLPA will also “partner to develop games in new genres, expanded esports programs, and additional experiences for fans across more platforms.”

Speaking on the deal, CEO of Electronic Arts, Andrew Wilson stated:

“Building on the most successful year ever for Madden NFL, this is a powerful time for EA SPORTS to come together with the NFL and the NFLPA in this new wide-reaching partnership. Together, we have a tremendous opportunity to entertain more players through new Madden NFL experiences, games in new genres, and on new platforms, esports, and new innovations that will grow fans’ love of the NFL around the world.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also spoke on the renewal of the multi-year partnership:

“EA has been a trusted partner for more than thirty years, and they continue to bring innovation, authenticity, and creativity to everything they do, and we are certainly a great example of that as evidenced by the huge success of Madden NFL 20. The expansion of this partnership is not only about the continued success of the Madden NFL franchise but also the creation of new avenues for our fans to connect with the sport they love.”

DeMaurice Smith, Executive Director of the NFLPA and Board Member of OneTeam Partners, added:

“EA SPORTS and Madden NFL are such pivotal points of connection for NFL players, the sport and its fans. We have a shared vision to expand the fanbase of football through interactivity, and we’re thrilled to continue our strong partnership with EA SPORTS to bring this to life in more ways than ever.”

While they are celebrating, this definitely throws cold water on any glimmer of hope that NFL 2K could possibly return. Gamers were hopeful after 2K announced it was partnering with the NFL to make exclusive “non-simulation” games back in March.

Are you excited about the news? Or do you wish the NFL would allow 2K to make their own football simulation games? Let us know in the comment section below.

