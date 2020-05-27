Just when you think the POTUS will start exhibiting more chill we get a reminder that there is no limit to his petty. President Trump has once again taken a touch of creative license to slander one of his rivals.

As spotted on Complex, Trump is using the culture to his benefit.

Earlier this week, his administration took a very calculated jab at his democratic adversary Joe Biden. In an advertisement run on Snapchat, Trump’s team flipped T.I.’s classic “Whatever You Like” to downplay the former vice president’s ability to run the country.

What would normally be “I want yo’ body, need yo’ body,” has been repurposed in a slick manner. The clip in question features some tricknology bars (“I don’t want Joe Biden / don’t need Joe Biden”) layered over various photos of the Scranton, Pa. native.

Considering T.I. has made his distaste for former Apprentice host very clear, Trump might want to confirm that his staff went about securing the proper licenses to include the hit single in the Snapchat dig.

The executive in chief has been accused of song thievery previously. In 2018, Pharrell Willaims sent him a formal cease and desist after he used his song “Happy” at a rally in Murphysboro, Ill. hours after several Jewish people were killed at a synagogue.

You can see the clip in question below.

—

Photo: Getty

Trump Administration Uses T.I.’s “Whatever You Like” To Slander Joe Biden On Snapchat [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: