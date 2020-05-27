CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Scottsdale Mayor Furious After Pictures From A Mask Free Party Hosted By Floyd Mayweather Leak

The champ screamed Sheck Wes as "Mo Bamba" played.

Bill Tompkins Floyd Mayweather Archive

Source: Bill Tompkins / Getty

It seems social distancing goes out the window when The Money Team is in town. One government official is not feeling the vibes to say the very least.

As reported by TMZ, Floyd Mayweather made a visit to Scottsdale, Arizona to party. According to the celebrity gossip site, he turned up at two locations in the Grand Canyon State this past Saturday (May 22.

While the scene looked lit, the photographs from the festivities at the International Boutique Nightclub event made it clear the distance rule was not in effect. Naturally, the visuals did not sit well with many people; specifically Mayor Jim Lane. In an exclusive interview, he voiced his frustration to Thirty Mile Zone.

“The images from Old Town Scottsdale this weekend are disturbing, and frankly show a real lack of common sense and civic responsibility,” he explained. “Businesses and their patrons need to realize that individually we each play an absolute part in our own personal hygiene, distancing and health courtesies, and each of us also plays a significant part in our city’s health, both physically and economically.”

Lane went on to serve a reminder on why the event was in poor taste.

“We succeeded together in preventing our medical services from being overwhelmed. It was a costly effort; many businesses and individuals paid a huge cost for the success we have had to date. It is imperative that all businesses comply with the governor’s executive orders — to ignore them is to risk faster spread of this disease and further damage to our physical and economic well being” he stated.

You can view the footage in question below.

Photo: Getty

Scottsdale Mayor Furious After Pictures From A Mask Free Party Hosted By Floyd Mayweather Leak  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
HBO Max Has Arrived, Find Out If You’re…
 6 hours ago
05.27.20
Scottsdale Mayor Furious After Pictures From A Mask…
 6 hours ago
05.27.20
Trump Administration Uses T.I.’s “Whatever You Like” To…
 8 hours ago
05.27.20
Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For Doing Blackface 20 Years…
 10 hours ago
05.27.20
The First Product From Angela Simmons’ Skincare Line…
 11 hours ago
05.27.20
Porsha Williams Shares An Update On Her Marriage…
 11 hours ago
05.27.20
2 Chainz’ Escobar Restaurant Shut Down For COVID-19…
 13 hours ago
05.27.20
Gayle King Says It Feels Like “Open Season”…
 13 hours ago
05.27.20
Here’s What Ayesha Curry Did To Lose 35…
 13 hours ago
05.27.20
‘Insecure’ HBO: An Ode To Molly, The Stylish…
 14 hours ago
05.27.20
10 items
Alexis Skyy & Ari Allegedly Get Into A…
 14 hours ago
05.27.20
The Family’s Attorney Says Ahmaud Arbery’s Case Will…
 15 hours ago
05.27.20
Former NBA Star Stephen Jackson Remembers His “Twin”…
 16 hours ago
05.27.20
Bun B In Concert - Brooklyn, NY
Bun B Wants UGK Versus 8Ball & MJG…
 23 hours ago
05.26.20
DJ’s Perform Mass Exodus To Twitch As Instagram…
 1 day ago
05.26.20
Ayesha Curry Shows Off Weight Loss In Viral…
 1 day ago
05.26.20
Photos
Close