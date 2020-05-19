CLOSE
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter To Speak To Graduates Via YouTube Originals ‘Dear Class of 2020’

You can count on record streams and views now.

European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King"

Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty

Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the senior classes of 2020 will be missing out on traditional graduation ceremonies. But celebs have been stepping up virtually, and the latest star set to address the graduating class will be Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, among others, via YouTube Originals’ Dear Class of 2020 event this June.

Queen Bey is joining A-listers that include Misty Copeland, Kevin Durant, Bill & Melinda Gates, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and HITRECORD, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Janelle Monáe and many, many more for a global virtual commencement ceremony that kicks off June 6 starting at 3 pm ET/12 pm PT.

Beyoncé will be speaking to the graduates while scheduled performances include Camila Cabello, Chloe X Halle and Lizzo. In the evening, after graduation, there will be an after-party that will feature performances from Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.

Worth noting is that besides just tuning in, any U.S.  graduating student can upload their own video via the “Dear Class of 2020” website (the deadline for all submissions is Friday, May 22.)

Dear Class of 2020 will serve as the pinnacle YouTube’s Graduate #WithMe celebration, which was inspired by the multitude of students using the platform to connect with the peers and classmates despite the social distancing necessities that otherwise would have kept them apart.

More of the speakers announced today (May 19) include Lala Anthony, Andy Cohen, Lana Condor, FINNEAS, Bill & Melinda Gates, Hasan Minhaj, Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Phoebe Robinson, Yara Shahidi, Michael Strahan, Taylor Swift, Ciara & Russell Wilson, the Cast of Euphoria the cast of Riverdale.

They will be joining an already announced line up that includes President and Mrs. Obama, BTS, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington and Zendaya, amongst others.

Let us know if you’ll be tuning in to watch the festivities in the comments.

Photos
Close