CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

So What Skills Has Desi Banks Learned During Quarantine? [Exclusive Video]

desi banks

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Desi Banks is by far one of the funniest comedians on the internet, but even skilled talents need to keep working on their skills. In a recent interview with Ryan Cameron Uncensored, Desi talked to Rashan Ali about some of the skills he’s picked up while being stuck in Quarantine. He also explains the idea behind creating a virtual prom for the Class of 2020.  Check out the interview below…

 

_______________

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

So What Skills Has Desi Banks Learned During Quarantine? [Exclusive Video]  was originally published on majicatl.com

Desi banks

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
13 items
Twitter Debates If Justin Timberlake Should Be Invited…
 4 hours ago
05.19.20
Tristan Thompson Files Libel Suit Against Woman Who…
 6 hours ago
05.19.20
Watch The Trailer To Spike Lee’s Vietnam Film…
 19 hours ago
05.18.20
Clip Leaks Of Master P, Romeo Beefing With…
 1 day ago
05.18.20
Dwight Howard Reveals Mother of His Son Died…
 1 day ago
05.18.20
Which Gospel Artists Look Like They Can Fight?…
 1 day ago
05.18.20
24 items
‘The Last Dance’ Recap: Episode 9 & 10…
 1 day ago
05.18.20
DNA Test Confirms Rick Ross The Father Of…
 1 day ago
05.18.20
12 items
Summer Walker Looks Unrecognizable In New IG Video,…
 1 day ago
05.18.20
Michael B. Jordan Is Rumored To Play Tony…
 1 day ago
05.18.20
Blac Chyna Produced OnlyFans Docuseries For Zeus Network,…
 1 day ago
05.18.20
20 items
Barbz Attack Lil’ Kim After Usher Says She…
 2 days ago
05.17.20
18 items
Nelly Riley Kicks Off ‘Verzuz’ With Wi-Fi Struggle,…
 2 days ago
05.17.20
Pop Smoke Murder Investigation Stalled Due To Coronavirus
 2 days ago
05.17.20
17 items
Stroke Game Improper?: Kevin Gates Sex Tape Leaks,…
 2 days ago
05.17.20
Nelly's Birthday Weekend With Kelly Rowland At Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub
Ali Of St. Lunatics Details Past Ludacris ‘Beef’…
 3 days ago
05.16.20
Photos
Close