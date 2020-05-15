CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Drake Shares His Top 5 Rappers [VIDEO]

The Hot Spot has a bomb TV shows and movies to stream over the weekend.

In other news, Jay-Z and Meek Mill donate masks to different prisons to help the spread of coronavirus.  While Hov is doing good deeds, Drake named him one of his all-time favorite rappers and put him in his top five.

Slim Thug is shooting his shot at Megan Thee Stallion and Spelman College is celebrating their graduation with Chole x Halle.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Drake Shares His Top 5 Rappers [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

drake

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Drake Shares His Top 5 Rappers [VIDEO]
 40 mins ago
05.15.20
Nick Cannon Graduates From Howard University And Speaks…
 2 hours ago
05.15.20
Boosie Sued By State Of Georgia For Not…
 3 hours ago
05.15.20
Teyana Taylor Teases New Album With Homage To…
 4 hours ago
05.15.20
Megan Thee Stallion Posted A Thirst Trap To…
 4 hours ago
05.15.20
15 items
Will Smith Hops On Joyner Lucas’ “Will” Track…
 5 hours ago
05.15.20
Ok Auntie! Watch Tina Lawson Attempt The #SavageChallenge…
 5 hours ago
05.15.20
Janelle Monae Says A Healthy Sex Life Is…
 21 hours ago
05.14.20
Blueface’s Baby Mama Jaidyn Alexis Smashed Out Window…
 24 hours ago
05.14.20
New Jim Jones & Chrissy Lampkin Meme Sums…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
Did Young Buck File For Bankruptcy To Avoid…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
Jay-Z & Meek Mill To Donate 10 Million…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
Gabrielle and Dwyane’s Baby Kaavia Hilariously Fails At…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
Mother Of Ahmaud Arbery Wants Death Penalty For…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
DMX Owes New York Almost $225K In Back…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
6 items
Oh The Drama! Six HTGAWM Hair Moments That…
 1 day ago
05.15.20
Photos
Close