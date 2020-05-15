CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Teyana Taylor Teases New Album With Homage To Michael Jackson

Teyana Taylor kills everything she touches.

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 : Day Three

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Teyana Taylor’s moves have earned her a spot as one of the top ten dancers of our generation. When you’ve choreographed for Beyonce and Kanye West, your credentials speak for itself. The world wiped the steam off their glasses when they saw her in Kanye’s Fade video, but the truth is, she’s been killin’ it for years.

View this post on Instagram

A sneak 👀 peek of “BARE WIT ME” from #THEALBUM #JUNE2020 no games this time around. S/O to da squad! DIR: @aspiketeyjoint DP: @afilmdirector EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY: @theauntiesinc PRODUCER: @busynocupcakin STORY PRODUCERS: @aspiketeyjoint @coco_gilbert ART DESIGN: @hannahcarlene WARDROBE BY 👇🏾 KEY STYLIST: @teyanataylor CUSTOM WARDROBE BY: @beeombi CUSTOM JACKETS BY: @beeombi ARTWORK ON JACKETS BY: @inkbydregilly GLAM BY 👇🏾 MAKE UP: @japanesefaces HAIR: @realangelinarose @snobmobb CHOREOGRAPHY BY 👇🏾 KEY CHOREOGRAPHER @teyanataylor ASSISTANT CHOREOGRAPHER: @empress_neekqua DANCERS 👇🏾 @daniellecarty (Blue Ranger) @maggyvandenheuvel (Purple Ranger) @empress_neekqua (Green Ranger) @coco_gilbert (Red Ranger) @teyanataylor (Yellow Ranger) EDITED BY 👇🏾 KEY EDITOR: Chris @chrismonsanto Assistant editors: @coco_gilbert @Aspiketeyjoint

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on

Via an Instagram post, the vocalist, actress, designer, producer, and dancer released a snippet of a song from her upcoming project The Album. Bare Wit Me is a sultry R&B hit that gives off the ultimate 90’s vibe. She solidified that with a wardrobe and dance moves reminiscent of Michael Jackson, circa the late 80’s, early 90’s era.

So let’s break this 40 second clip down. Teyana and her team directed and produced the music video. When it comes to the custom MJ-inspired suits by costume designer Beeōmbi, Taylor served as the key stylist. Each dancer wore a full-length jacket, with a matching shirt and tie. They even rocked the high-water trousers with white socks and black loafers. From the wardrobe, to the dance moves (also choreographed by Teyana), I can’t wait to see the full video!

I’m also excited for The Album. Mrs. Taylor has proven herself to be a Jaqueline of all trades.

DON’T MISS…

Teyana Taylor’s Bad A** Quarantine Fit Leaves Flames Across Instagram

15 Times She Gave Us Androgynous & Glamour Girl Realness

Teyana Taylor Teases New Album With Homage To Michael Jackson  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

teyana taylor

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Drake Shares His Top 5 Rappers [VIDEO]
 39 mins ago
05.15.20
Nick Cannon Graduates From Howard University And Speaks…
 2 hours ago
05.15.20
Boosie Sued By State Of Georgia For Not…
 3 hours ago
05.15.20
Teyana Taylor Teases New Album With Homage To…
 4 hours ago
05.15.20
Megan Thee Stallion Posted A Thirst Trap To…
 4 hours ago
05.15.20
15 items
Will Smith Hops On Joyner Lucas’ “Will” Track…
 4 hours ago
05.15.20
Ok Auntie! Watch Tina Lawson Attempt The #SavageChallenge…
 5 hours ago
05.15.20
Janelle Monae Says A Healthy Sex Life Is…
 21 hours ago
05.14.20
Blueface’s Baby Mama Jaidyn Alexis Smashed Out Window…
 24 hours ago
05.14.20
New Jim Jones & Chrissy Lampkin Meme Sums…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
Did Young Buck File For Bankruptcy To Avoid…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
Jay-Z & Meek Mill To Donate 10 Million…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
Gabrielle and Dwyane’s Baby Kaavia Hilariously Fails At…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
Mother Of Ahmaud Arbery Wants Death Penalty For…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
DMX Owes New York Almost $225K In Back…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
6 items
Oh The Drama! Six HTGAWM Hair Moments That…
 1 day ago
05.15.20
Photos
Close