CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

DMX Owes New York Almost $225K In Back Taxes

Dark Man X needs to give up a chunk of his funds to the Empire State.

10th Annual ONE Musicfest

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

DMX needs to get his finances in order. Reportedly, Dark Man X owes the state of New York almost $225,000 in back taxes.

The homie’s at Bossip report that the state of New York’s Division of Taxation has filed a tax warrant against the Yonkers rapper. X, born Earl Simmons, allegedly owes a cool $224,845 in state income taxes, per the warrant.

Clearly, X was still collecting bags if he owes that much in state taxes.

X should be too familiar with the process since he reportedly had multiple taxes warrants in NY before. Nack in 2018 he had a lien for slightly over $20,000 issued on him by the state and in 2014 he had another for a hefty $230,000. But it was the federal tax fraud charges that cost X his freedom when he served a year in prison (he was released in late January 2019). After initially being hit with 19 counts of tax fraud by the Feds, he pleaded guilty he copped to one charge of tax fraud after allegedly not paying income taxes from 2010 to 2015.

Since then, X has been performing but did a stint in rehab in late 2019. Most recently, X was spreading the word hosting a virtual Bible study on IG Live and floated the idea of battling Jay-Z in a VERZUZ match up.

“Earl is doing really well,” X’s lawyer Murray Richman told Bossip. “He’s been working on a documentary. While everybody has been down, he’s been working in Tennessee…He’s a terrific guy, love him.”

Wait, when are we getting this documentary, though?

View this post on Instagram

Vegas @anthonyanderson ❌

A post shared by DMX (@dmx) on

 

 

DMX Owes New York Almost $225K In Back Taxes  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Jay-Z & Meek Mill To Donate 10 Million…
 2 hours ago
05.14.20
Gabrielle and Dwyane’s Baby Kaavia Hilariously Fails At…
 2 hours ago
05.14.20
Mother Of Ahmaud Arbery Wants Death Penalty For…
 3 hours ago
05.14.20
DMX Owes New York Almost $225K In Back…
 4 hours ago
05.14.20
#SayHerName: Breonna Taylor Killed While Sleeping After Police…
 6 hours ago
05.14.20
“Howdy, Folks!” Erykah Badu Auditions To Be New…
 7 hours ago
05.14.20
Is Khloe Kardashian Pregnant With Her Second Child…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
8 items
When Karens Attack: Woman & Red Lobster Employee…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
Snoop Dogg Reveals He Wants To Battle Jay-Z…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
Future Announces New Album ‘High Off Life’ To…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
‘Today’ Show Anchor Sheinelle Jones Embraces Her Natural…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
Boosie Badazz Brags About Buying Professional “Mouf Work”…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
Swizz Beatz Thinks Rap’s New Generation Should Pay…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
Charity Rejects Tekashi 6ix9ine’s $200K Donation
 1 day ago
05.13.20
Is Vivica A. Fox Joining The Real Housewives…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
Raven-Symone’ Says She Hasn’t Touched Her Money From…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
Photos
Close