CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Today’ Show Anchor Sheinelle Jones Embraces Her Natural Hair On-Air For The First Time

The coronavirus has left more women embracing their natural hair.

Today - Season 69

Source: NBC / Getty

Behind every Black woman, is a woman she trusts with her hair. A stylist who tends to her tresses. Since the coronavirus, that has significantly changed. The absence of beauty services like simply going to the hairdresser to get a dye job has been put on indefinite pause. For Today show anchor Sheinelle Jones, that meant embracing her own hair while social-distancing. Jones recently opened up about how she’s transitioned into wearing her natural hair on-air while filming from home.

“I have always wanted to try wearing my hair in a natural hairstyle on the show, but I didn’t know how to do it,” the candid newscaster revealed in an article penned for TodayShow.com.

When you’re in the TV business, presenting yourself in the greatest manner is essential to your performance. Especially as a Black woman, in a society that tells us our natural hair is unkempt. Jones, having worked with many celebrity hairstylists over the years, tapped Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, who then taught her how to do a twist-out.

“We video chatted and she walked me through what’s known as a ‘twist out,’ a method of twisting hair piece-by-piece before going to sleep at night,” she explained. “You can watch our chat and her full tutorial Tuesday morning on the 3rd Hour of TODAY. She has great advice for managing your hair at home, no matter your hair type.”

It turned out to be a therapeutic process for Jones, who enjoyed twisting each strand before bed. She shared the technique on social media.

Like every other woman who did her first twist out and woke up the next morning anxious to see how it took, Jones was “nervous” to see her final hair do.

“Is it too curly? Did I do it right?” I was also a bit emotional because I realized, particularly as an African-American woman on network news, it’s not something you see often — and it’s definitely a ‘step’ that is long overdue for me personally. (At least to try it, and add it to the rotation of styles I like to wear throughout the week.) I felt obligated to call my executive producer before I went on-air — just to let her know that I was a bit nervous — and when we FaceTimed, her eyes lit up. She told me she loved it.”

Social media loved it too.

Jones reflected on the limited representation she saw of Black women wearing their natural hair when she was a little girl and felt inspired.

“I just looked at a picture of myself when I was a little girl. Wearing my natural hair at 42 years old, I see the same girl in the mirror. It would’ve been kind of cool back then to see someone on the news who had my hair, and I hope I can offer that to little brown girls I may never meet,” she said.

Read the full essay, here.                              .

RELATED STORIES:

Husband Sees Wife’s Natural Hair For The First Time And His Reaction Is Cringeworthy

I Wore My Real Hair In Front Of My Boyfriend For The First Time During The Quarantine

Black Panther Special Screening

Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair During Isolation

11 photos Launch gallery

Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair During Isolation

Continue reading Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair During Isolation

Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair During Isolation

The coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to reevaluate our everyday routines. Simple things we took for granted -- like booking an appointment at the hair salon, ordering hair products or running to the beauty supply store -- has left us looking within (sometimes within the refrigerator) for our own beauty treatments and embracing our hair how it streams directly from our scalps. Taraji P. Henson showed off her natural hair after a perm rod set and Gabrielle Union recently posted her curly fro. Kandi Burruss kept it all the way real with her messy bun and Promise Ring singer Tiffany Evans debuted her cute coils. Tracee Ellis Ross let us in on her conditioning routine and Blac Chyna showed off her long straightened tresses. Keep scrolling to see your favorite celeb rocking their hair during "stay at home" orders.

‘Today’ Show Anchor Sheinelle Jones Embraces Her Natural Hair On-Air For The First Time  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Is Khloe Kardashian Pregnant With Her Second Child…
 6 hours ago
05.13.20
8 items
When Karens Attack: Woman & Red Lobster Employee…
 8 hours ago
05.13.20
Snoop Dogg Reveals He Wants To Battle Jay-Z…
 8 hours ago
05.13.20
Future Announces New Album ‘High Off Life’ To…
 8 hours ago
05.13.20
‘Today’ Show Anchor Sheinelle Jones Embraces Her Natural…
 8 hours ago
05.13.20
Boosie Badazz Brags About Buying Professional “Mouf Work”…
 10 hours ago
05.13.20
Swizz Beatz Thinks Rap’s New Generation Should Pay…
 10 hours ago
05.13.20
Charity Rejects Tekashi 6ix9ine’s $200K Donation
 10 hours ago
05.13.20
Is Vivica A. Fox Joining The Real Housewives…
 11 hours ago
05.13.20
Raven-Symone’ Says She Hasn’t Touched Her Money From…
 13 hours ago
05.13.20
How To Help Your Children Who Are Dealing…
 1 day ago
05.12.20
Kanye West Sued For Allegedly Not Paying Software…
 1 day ago
05.12.20
Porsha Williams Gained 12 Pounds Under Quarantine
 1 day ago
05.12.20
Can Plus Size Women Get More Representation On…
 1 day ago
05.12.20
Results Are In: DNA Test Confirms That Future…
 1 day ago
05.12.20
‘LHHATL’ Star Spice Checks Co-Star Akbar On Her…
 1 day ago
05.12.20
Photos
Close