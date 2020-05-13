CLOSE
Boosie Badazz Brags About Buying Professional “Mouf Work” For Son, Nephews

The Louisiana rapper has made similar statements before regarding his son.

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Boosie Badazz is clearly unconcerned with winning any daddy of the year awards after sharing some disturbing news involving sex and his teenage son. The Lousiana rapper claimed in a newly circulating clip that he obtained the services of a woman to perform oral sex on his son, assumed to be Tootie Raww, and his nephew.

During another infamous Instagram Live session, Boosie spoke to his fans while launching into his spiel about getting his son and nephews domed off by a “grown woman” who “checked them out.”

“Ain’t finna get my son no motherf*ckin’ sh*t out here,” Boosie opened in the video. “I’m training them boys right. I’m training them boys right. Ask any of my nephews, ask any of them, ask my son. They was 12, 13, they got head. That’s how it’s supposed to be. Hell yeah, I got my f*cking son’s d*ck sucked. You f*cking right.”

With fans chiming in with questions, Boosie doubled down then explained that he already gave the woman who performed the illegal act a five-star rating.

“Yes, a grown woman! Grown, super grown. Super grown checked his ass out. Checked all my nephews out, super grown. Is she grown? She checked me out. I know what the f*ck she did to them. She checked me out that b*tch. I’m getting them prepared, man.”

Back in 2017, Boosie battled controversy after claiming that he was getting Tootie, then 13, a bit of oral favor for his birthday match to the dismay of onlookers.

We can probably think of other ways Boosie Badazz can prepare his son and nephews in life without the gross and illegal tactic of having an adult perform sexual acts on minors, that is assuming the nephews were underage as well.

Photo: Getty

Boosie Badazz Brags About Buying Professional “Mouf Work” For Son, Nephews  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Boosie Badazz

