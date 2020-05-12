CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Porsha Williams Gained 12 Pounds Under Quarantine

We gained 12 pounds and it doesn't look like this.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17

Source: Bravo / Getty

Porsha Williams is eating just as much as we are under quarantine. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star says she gained 12 pounds while social distancing. She posted a before and after photo in a bathing suit she wore while pregnant with the joking caption, “Before Quarantine Vs Afterrr.”

Porsha obviously still looks amazing, but she knows how to laugh at herself. “I gotta start reeling it in whose with me ?! Let’s workout ! I’ve gained about 12 pounds … I still look nice but just wanna be more comfortable and not pass out at the top of the steps lol so ima start with cardio in morning!!!” she added.

Porsha has turned her outdoor space into the backdrop for stunning photos.

If this is what 12 pounds of quarantining looks like, we want in! Porsha also complained that her skin hasn’t been cooperating during quarantine.

“Ok now skin get your shih [sic] together,” she wrote. “I haven’t even been wearing makeup and now mountains, hills and valleys making an appearance.”

In other Porsha news, the RHOA star got her fellow peach holder Eva Marcille ta-get-ha on the first part of the reunion when she suggested Eva’s boobs were social-distancing.

Want more shade, check out the top 9 shady moments from the reunion, here.

RELATED STORIES:

Tamar, Porsha, Tammy & Christina Milian Go Awf On The #DontRushChallange

Porsha Williams Says Her Skin Isn’t Cooperating During The Quarantine

Porsha Williams Gained 12 Pounds Under Quarantine  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kanye West Sued For Allegedly Not Paying Software…
 1 hour ago
05.12.20
Porsha Williams Gained 12 Pounds Under Quarantine
 2 hours ago
05.12.20
Can Plus Size Women Get More Representation On…
 4 hours ago
05.12.20
Results Are In: DNA Test Confirms That Future…
 6 hours ago
05.12.20
‘LHHATL’ Star Spice Checks Co-Star Akbar On Her…
 7 hours ago
05.12.20
Meek Mill Says He’s Going To “Crush” Tekashi…
 7 hours ago
05.12.20
Kirk Franklin And His Family Reinvent The Savage…
 7 hours ago
05.12.20
Future Is The Father Of Eliza Reign’s Daughter,…
 8 hours ago
05.12.20
Evander Holyfield Would Fight Mike Tyson But Isn’t…
 20 hours ago
05.12.20
Lauren London Opens Up About Dealing With Pain…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
Doja Cat - Break The Internet
Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion No. 1 &…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
20 items
‘The Last Dance’ Episodes 7 & 8 Recap:…
 1 day ago
05.12.20
Andre Harrell’s Ex-Wife Confirms Heart Failure As The…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
Rich The Kid Sued For $234K In Unpaid…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
12 items
Quarantine Fashion Battle: Jill Scott ‘Verzuz’ Erykah Badu
 1 day ago
05.12.20
Ava DuVernay Shares How Little Richard Tipped Her…
 1 day ago
05.11.20
Photos
Close