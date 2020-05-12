Results Are In: DNA Test Confirms That Future Is The Father

It seems like there’s [at least] one more name Future needs to add to the list of women he celebrated for Mother’s Day.

After months of trying to get him to establish paternity for her now 1-year-old daughter Reign Wilburn, a DNA test finally confirmed what we all assumed to be true.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to Bossip, today, a Florida Family court judge revealed that Future is the father of Reign Wilburn, Eliza Reign’s one-year-old daughter.

The test results, which the judge read aloud during the court hearing, there is a 99 percent chance that Future is the father.

The judge will now issue a court order officially declaring Future’s paternity.

Later, Reign’s attorney, Brandon Rotbert, confirmed the news to Bossip.

Future was not present for the hearing that occurred via video conference but the decision will allow Reign to seek temporary or permanent child support and other funds to be used for the care of her daughter.

After the decision was read, Reign, who has been very vocal about the case since she first filed in August 2019, posted an image of herself on Instagram after the decision was read. And while Reign’s commentary in the past has been very accusatory in regards to Future’s character, this time she took a more subtle route.

She captioned a picture of her in a business suit with one word: “Humble.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Rotbert told Bossip that his client feels “vindicated” after Future accused her of lying and denied being the child’s father.

He also filed a defamation suit against Reign, claiming that she ruined his reputation with the claims she made about him since last year.

A judge has ordered them both to attend mediation in that case.

Future also filed a domestic violence case against Reign after he accused her of stalking him. The case was later thrown out.

In the hours since the news has been made available to the public, Future has not taken it as graciously as Reign has. Perhaps that’s because she knew something all along and Future is just now accepting this reality.

When The Shade Room reported that Future was likely the father, Masika Kalysha, hopped in the comment section to do the gloating Reign would not.

She wrote, “gone head n send that Happy belated Mother’s Day tweet sent to the fleet [shrugging emoji]”

Future responded: “u kno me in real life…find someone else to comment on!”

It looks like this whole thing has struck a nerve. Oh well. Future doesn’t have to send a text at all. But he can go ahead and cut the check.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

RELATED NEWS:

Gary’s Tea: Future Has Baby Mama Drama.. Again!

Another Woman Has Hit Future With A New Paternity Suit

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Results Are In: DNA Test Confirms That Future Is The Father was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: