Meek Mill has been having a great day like anyone else should be on there birthday right? Meek’s birthday festivities quickly have been put on hold due to him & girlfriend Milano Di Rouge welcoming the newest addition to there family!
Congrats to Meek Mill & Milano Di Rouge for there baby boy! This will be Meek’s second son and his oldest Papi now has a younger brother.
Meek Mill, Girlfriend Milano Di Rouge Welcome Baby Boy On Meek’s Birthday was originally published on 1039hiphop.com