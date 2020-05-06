CLOSE
Atlanta Teen Girls Shot After Instagram Feud Spilled Into Real Life

City at Night

Source: Dan Reynolds Photography / Getty

What started as an Instagram feud, turned into a massive brawl at an Atlanta gas station on Monday night, leaving 3 young female teens shot and severely injured.  The incident took place at the BP station at the corner of Boulevard and Ralph McGill Boulevard in the Old Fourth Ward.

Officials say two groups met up at the gas station to confront each other after the IG back and fourth. Shots rang, striking the young women of 19 and 17 years of age. Police have identified 8 teens who are alleged to be involved.

Investigations are ongoing…..

