CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Stacey Dash Announces Split From Husband No. 4

The struggle is impeccable.

REGARD Magazine's 10 Year Anniversary Celebrating Women In Film And Television

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Stacey Dash continues to live the life of impeccable struggle. The Clueless actress and staunch Republican has announced she is splitting from her fourth husband.

We’ll let TMZ handle the details on this one:

The “Clueless” star made the announcement Thursday saying her nearly 2-year marriage to lawyer Jeffrey Marty has run its course. The question now is will their divorce be as drama-filled as the marriage? Stacey’s message on IG doesn’t sound like a conscious uncoupling, though — “After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us.”

Notice, there’s no “we” in that sentence.

It’s unclear if Stacey has filed for divorce yet or if they’ve just separated for now. But, one thing’s for sure … this ends a very nasty chapter in her life.

We can’t help but wonder if Marty found out his marriage was a wrap on Instagram like everyone else. You may remember that last year, Dash accused her hubby of putting her in a chokehold. Nevertheless, the cops ended up arresting Dash after spotting a scratch on Marty’s arm.

Bruh…

The domestic violence charges against Dash were eventually dropped. But not before the world found out she was checked off as a white woman on the arrest report.

You can’t make this stuff up. You’ll next see Dash in…who are we kidding, y’all don’t care.

 

 

Stacey Dash Announces Split From Husband No. 4  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Partner…
 1 hour ago
05.01.20
Stacey Dash Announces Split From Husband No. 4
 2 hours ago
05.01.20
Face To Face Social Network Houseparty Will Host…
 4 hours ago
05.01.20
Will Smith Hosted Emotional ‘The Fresh Prince Of…
 19 hours ago
04.30.20
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lia Dias Opened Her…
 22 hours ago
04.30.20
Young Thug Reveals He Knocked On Death’s Door…
 23 hours ago
04.30.20
11 items
Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj Squash Beef Rumors…
 23 hours ago
04.30.20
Puerto Rico Citiziens Have Yet To Receive Stimulus…
 23 hours ago
04.30.20
Eminem Reportedly Confronts Home Intruder In Living Room
 23 hours ago
04.30.20
Here’s What Kenya Barris Said About His Current…
 1 day ago
04.30.20
Kandi Burruss Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery…
 1 day ago
04.30.20
Joseline Hernandez Can Teach A Lesson On Colorism
 2 days ago
04.29.20
JAY-Z Trying To Get “Deepfake” Videos Using His…
 2 days ago
04.29.20
Guess Who Almost Starred In The Classic Film…
 2 days ago
04.29.20
Kanye West Put Down $200K To Buy His…
 2 days ago
04.29.20
Chicago Homeowner Hit With Citation For Hosting House…
 2 days ago
04.29.20
Photos
Close