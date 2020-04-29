CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West Put Down $200K To Buy His Childhood Chicago Home

We doubt he'll actually move back home, but hey, you never know...

Outside View Of "Yeezy Season 8" Show - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021

Source: Arnold Jerocki / Getty

Now that Kanye “MAGA” West is a certified billionaire, the controversial rapper/producer seems ready to get in on the real estate game and his first purchase seems a piece of land that’s near and dear to his heart.

According to WGN, the artist formerly known as the Louis Vuitton Don recently purchased his childhood home in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood at the tune of $225,000 and threw in an extra $60,000 to repair whatever damages it’s endured over the decades. Originally purchased by Ye’s mother in the 80’s, Donda West ended up selling the house in 2004 when Yeezy was riding high on the Roc-A-Fella wave that made him a household name.

Now the prodigal son done returned to become the sole controller of the place where he locked himself in his room where he’d do “five beats a day for three summers.”

“It went through a lot of trouble after that,” said real estate reporter Dennis Rodkin. “It’s on South Shore Drive in the South Shore neighborhood. It went through foreclosure and several years ago a foundation that Kanye was involved with, but Rhymefest — one of Kanye’s collaborators — bought it.”

Rodkin said the plan from there was to build an “arts incubator,” but at some point that plan was scrapped.

“Then they announced ‘we’re going to have to tear the house down, because it would cost less to build a new one than to rehab this because it’s been empty for years,’” according to Rodkin.

Whether or not Ye will rent out the house, turn it into a museum dedicated to his own genius or even flip it into a campaign spot to help his favorite Orange white supremacist get re-elected into the White House remains to be seen.

Hopefully he use it to somehow help the public in some way, shape or form.

Kanye West Put Down $200K To Buy His Childhood Chicago Home  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Guess Who Almost Starred In The Classic Film…
 5 hours ago
04.29.20
Kanye West Put Down $200K To Buy His…
 6 hours ago
04.29.20
Chicago Homeowner Hit With Citation For Hosting House…
 8 hours ago
04.29.20
A Janet Jackson Biopic Is On The Way
 10 hours ago
04.29.20
Babyface Announces ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Instagram Live Mother’s…
 11 hours ago
04.29.20
Kings Of The Streets Tour
Fan Drives Three Hours To Give Boosie Insulin…
 23 hours ago
04.29.20
Wendy Williams Thinks André Leon Talley Doesn’t Have…
 1 day ago
04.28.20
XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Asks Judge To Be Freed…
 1 day ago
04.28.20
15 items
2020 Has No Chill: Pentagon Releases “UFO” Footage
 1 day ago
04.28.20
2 Chainz Gave Out Food To The Homeless,…
 1 day ago
04.28.20
Michelle Obama To Star In Upcoming ‘Becoming’ Documentary
 2 days ago
04.28.20
Fed Up Chicago Residents Throw A House Party…
 2 days ago
04.27.20
Tyler Perry Will Reopen His Atlanta Studio Under…
 2 days ago
04.27.20
15 items
‘The Last Dance’ Episodes 3 & 4 Focuses…
 2 days ago
04.27.20
ESPN Might Have A Kobe Bryant Docu-Series In…
 2 days ago
04.27.20
Megan Thee Stallion Partners With Fashion Nova For…
 2 days ago
04.27.20
Photos
Close