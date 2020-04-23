CLOSE
Rep. Maxine Waters Shares That Her Sister Is Dying Of COVID-19

The California congresswoman shared the stirring details of her sister's ordeal from the House floor ahead of a vote for a $480 billion package to aid in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

us-health-virus-politics

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

Rep. Maxine Waters took a moment ahead of a House vote to release $484 billion in order to combat the novel coronavirus spread to reveal her sister is dying of the COVID-19 disease. The California Democrat dedicated the legislation to her sister, who resides in St. Louis, Mo.

The Hill reports:

“I not only rise in support of this legislation,” Waters said on the House floor. “I also would like to rise in support of what we’re doing for the health care enhancement act in this bill. And I’m going to take a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister who is dying in a hospital in St. Louis, Mo., right now infected by the coronavirus.”

The $484 billion relief package has already been passed by the U.S. Senate and is expected to pass without resistance in the House. As the outlet notes, a large portion of the bill, $370 billion to be exact, will be funneled into small businesses while the remaining funds will be spread out across hospitals and to assist in wider coronavirus testing efforts.

Waters’ announcement regarding her sister follows Sen. Elizabeth Warren sharing publicly that her brother has passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

Photo: Getty

