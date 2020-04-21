McDonald’s To Offer Free “Thank You Meals” To Healthcare Workers & First Responders

In an effort to show appreciation to the brave healthcare workers who’ve gone above and beyond the call of duty during this Coronavirus epidemic, business such as hotels and some restaurants have offered their services free of charge as a token of appreciation and respect (Trump hotels have yet to offer similar amenities but that’s neither here nor there).

Now the men and women on the frontline of this pandemic will also be able to enjoy some good grub while on their grind as McDonald’s will be blessing healthcare workers and first responders with free “Thank You Meals” at participating Micky D’s restaurants. Beginning Wednesday (April 22), the house that Ronald McDonald built will be offering the meals to the medical avengers with a simple flash of their work badge and they can keep it moving.

“We have been inspired by the way our franchisees have been going above and beyond to support their local communities throughout this trying time,” said Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA in a statement. “I couldn’t be more proud of how our company, franchisees and supplier partners have come together to give back to those who are working tirelessly for our country. That is truly our McDonald’s system at its best.”

Whether in the morning, noon or night, the medical heroes will be served sandwiches, fries, and/or hash browns in some OG Happy Meal Boxes. No word on whether they’ll come with toys but hey, can’t have it all, right?

But that’s just one way McDonalds is joining in on the fight against the Coronavirus.

In addition to serving local community initiatives across the country, McDonald’s USA is honored to join BET and United Way by donating $250,000 toward efforts that will directly support Black communities hit hardest in COVID-19. The donation will be announced during BET’s “Saving Ourselves” Telethon, a commercial-free, 2-hour fundraising event, airing Wednesday, April 22 at 8pm EST. This is one of many ways the Golden Arches is helping to aid with COVID-19 relief.

Now that’s hot business.

Thank you to all the healthcare workers and first responders literally putting their lives on the line to save lives across the nation and we hope y’all take advantage of all the services being offered to y’all right now. Y’all deserve it and much more.

McDonald’s To Offer Free “Thank You Meals” To Healthcare Workers & First Responders was originally published on hiphopwired.com

