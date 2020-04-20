CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Oh No! Sources Say Neiman Marcus Will File For Bankruptcy This Week

The COVID-19 crisis is illuminating the dire financial fissures in the fashion industry.

Business Signage

Source: Bruce Bennett / Getty

It’s not a secret that since the coronavirus crisis hit, non-essential storefronts in the fashion and beauty industry have closed down, relying on online sales to keep them afloat. But how long in this rocky economy can these companies make it, especially those that focus on luxury brands?

Well, according to Reuters, Neiman Marcus may be the first to wave the white flag and is planning to file for bankruptcy later this week. Since the pandemic hit, the Dallas-based clothing company has closed nearly all of its 43 stores and furloughed most of its roughly 14,000 employees, Reuters noted.

An anonymous source told the publication that the company “skipped out” on paying millions of dollars of debt last week while they owe nearly $5 billion dollars overall, hence filing a chapter 11 may be their only hope. (Yes, $5 billion.)

Not surprisingly, not one representative from the company or its owners from private equity firm Ares Management Corp and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) responded to any interview requests.

In the meantime, folks had thoughts about this news, ranging from their disbelief that the luxury store was this much in debt to shoppers hoping the company unloads their pricey merchandise into discount stores to questions as to perhaps it’s finally time to do away with these unaffordable overpriced stores that cater to the one percent.

Sadly, this may be just the tip of the iceberg.

While Neiman Marcus is the first to reach this dire financial point, Reuters suggests that others such as Macy’s and Nordstrom are working on a new finance plan and that the beloved J.C. Penney is considering a bankruptcy filing as well. None of this should come as a surprise, given that nearly 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment since the crisis hit here in the U.S. With massive layoffs and salary cuts, spending your coins on clothes, makeup and skincare seems more like a frivolous luxury when rent and other essential bills are looming over our heads.

BEAUTIES: Have you been shopping online since the crisis hit?

RELATED NEWS:

NYC Salon Owner Doesn’t Understand Why Salons Are Non Essential

Oh No! Sephora Lays Off Portion Of Its Part-Time & Seasonal Employees

11-Year-Old Opens Thrift Shop For Low-Income Families

Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis

Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis

10 photos Launch gallery

Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis

Continue reading Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis

Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis

[caption id="attachment_3108390" align="alignleft" width="976"] Source: House Of Nambili / House Of Nambili[/caption] While in the beginning, it was unclear if all Americans needed to wear face masks in public during the coronavirus pandemic, it became crystal clear last week, when the Centers for Disease Control Prevention announced that this to be the case...point, blank period. Cover up! Not to mention, as the Washington Post reported, in cities such as Los Angeles and Miami, you can't walk into a grocery store, pharmacy or essential business without something covering your nose and mouth. With so many every day non-medical, non-surgical masks being sold out at the local stores, many folks are left to order them online. Well if you're worried about which ones you buy, don't. We got you! Here are 10 of the best—and most stylish—face masks made by Black-owned businesses and designers that will protect you and your family. Just don't forget to throw them in the washing machine before you use them. ***Editor's Note: The CDC has asked that we not purchase medical face masks because our health care workers who are risking their lives to save us need them first. Beware of online sellers claiming to have surgical masks. 

Oh No! Sources Say Neiman Marcus Will File For Bankruptcy This Week  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

neimen marcus

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
24 items
Stoner SZN: All The Songs You Need On…
 4 hours ago
04.20.20
Oh No! Sources Say Neiman Marcus Will File…
 5 hours ago
04.20.20
17 items
Run Me My Money: Key Moments From ‘The…
 5 hours ago
04.20.20
Boosie Badazz & Mo3
Boosie Testing Out Which Smart Water Is The…
 5 hours ago
04.20.20
10 items
Wiz Khalifa Blessed The Stoners With ‘The Saga…
 7 hours ago
04.20.20
Snoop Dogg AKA DJ Snoopadelic & Merry Jane…
 1 day ago
04.19.20
“Don’t Like” Producer Young Chop Arrested Again For…
 2 days ago
04.18.20
Drake’s “Tootsie Slide” Hits 1 Billion Mark On…
 2 days ago
04.18.20
Your Kids Can Read Along With Michelle Obama
 2 days ago
04.18.20
Ja Rule Says He Influenced 50 Cent Musically
 3 days ago
04.17.20
Here Is A List Of The Stay At…
 3 days ago
04.18.20
Beyonce’ Makes A Surprise Performance On “The Disney…
 3 days ago
04.17.20
Ava DuVernay Launches $250,000 Grant Program For Minority…
 3 days ago
04.17.20
Samsung’s Budget Smartphone, The Galaxy S10 Lite Launches…
 4 days ago
04.16.20
Mona Scott-Young Signs Copies Of Her New Book "Blurred Lines"
Kirk Frost, Rasheeda Fire Back At Critics Who…
 4 days ago
04.16.20
PlayStation 5 Consoles Reportedly Will Be Limited At…
 4 days ago
04.16.20
Photos
Close