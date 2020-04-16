Mo City’s K.A.Y.O Da Konspiracy Shares His ‘Konflicted Addictions’ Mixtape [NEW MUSIC]

In a time of quarantine and isolated thoughts, K.A.Y.O. Da Konspiracy may have the perfect remedy for all of it. While folks are warring over stimulus checks and fighting for the right to merely exist and survive, the Mo City native takes his Konflicited Addictions tape and plants it right in the middle of chaos. Inequality, confidence, weighing life options against people who wouldn’t look at you in the face, K.A.Y.O. buries himself in all of these thoughts. How does he frame it? By two kids listening to the stories of a man, who was once a king in his own world, now a beggar looking for attention and acceptance.

The guitar run on “Bad Man” ride with Ali quotes sitting shotgun may be the earliest detachment from the despair surrounding K.A.Y.O. on the tape. “Told y’all I’m as bad as it gets,” he raps with the confidence of a man who took on 10 men and didn’t even get hie once. All of Konflicted Addictions takes on the energy of its creator, as every guest from Kontaband to CityUndaSeig stomp and posture in the same tenor as K.A.Y.O. Be honest, be the realest and understand the world don’t really care about what you do if you don’t do anything to care about yourself.

Hear Konflicted Addictions from the Mo City native below.

