CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Virginia Pastor Who Held Church Service Despite Social Distancing Dies Of Coronavirus

Rear View Of People Sitting Indoors

Source: Robin Gentry / EyeEm / Getty

A Richmond preacher who proudly flouted social distancing in church—he claimed he was “essential”—has died of the coronavirus.

Bishop G.O. Glenn of the New Deliverance Evangelistic Church passed away, his church announced on Sunday (April 12).

Reports Page Six:

An evangelical pastor died of COVID-19 just weeks after proudly showing off how packed his Virginia church was — and vowing to keep preaching “unless I’m in jail or the hospital.”

In his last known in-person service on March 22, Bishop Gerald O. Glenn got his congregation at Richmond’s New Deliverance Evangelistic Church to stand to prove how many were there despite warnings against gatherings of more than 10 people.

“I firmly believe that God is larger than this dreaded virus. You can quote me on that,” he said, repeating it a second time to claps, saying that “people are healed” in his church.

Happily announcing he was being “controversial” by being “in violation” of safety protocols — with “way more than 10 people” at the church — he vowed to keep his church open “unless I’m in jail or the hospital.”

Reportedly, Pastor Glenn passed away about a week after being diagnosed. His wife, Mother Marcietia Glenn, is also ill with COVID-19.

“I just beg people to understand the severity and the seriousness of this, because people are saying it’s not just about us, it’s about everyone around us,” said the Glenns’ daughter, Mar-Gerie Crawley, about a week after his last sermon and after her father had been hospitalized.

Rest in power. But please, stay home if you can.

Virginia Pastor Who Held Church Service Despite Social Distancing Dies Of Coronavirus  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Virginia Pastor Who Held Church Service Despite Social…
 8 hours ago
04.13.20
18 items
Ja Rule Says He’ll Do A Verzuz IG…
 9 hours ago
04.13.20
Uber Eats Reveals Most Popular Takeout Orders In…
 9 hours ago
04.13.20
Rick Kirkham Recalls How ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic…
 12 hours ago
04.13.20
8 items
Celebrity Kids Came Through With The Easter Fashion
 12 hours ago
04.13.20
Blac Chyna Offering $250 Follow Backs & $900…
 16 hours ago
04.13.20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Photos of Daughters In The…
 16 hours ago
04.13.20
Rihanna Checks Fans Begging For New Music During…
 17 hours ago
04.13.20
19 items
DJ Premier Vs. RZA Was Worth The Hype…
 1 day ago
04.12.20
Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott Throw Party…
 2 days ago
04.13.20
22 items
Black Twitter Rocked Their Virtual Sunday Best For…
 2 days ago
04.12.20
Thirst Trap Enthusiast Draya Michele Stunts In Her…
 2 days ago
04.11.20
Remember When The Carters Took Over Easter With…
 3 days ago
04.11.20
Netflix To Premier New ‘Tiger King’ Episode This…
 3 days ago
04.11.20
Floyd Mayweather's 42nd Birthday Party
Yaya Mayweather Faces 99 Years In Prison For…
 3 days ago
04.10.20
Lizzo Makes Bank From Her Dance & Workout…
 3 days ago
04.11.20
Photos
Close