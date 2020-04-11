CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Babyface Shares He & His Family Were Diagnosed With COVID-19, Reschedules Teddy Riley Battle

2016 Essence Festival - Day 2

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

On his 62nd birthday, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds made a shocking revelation – he and his family were infected with COVID-19.

“I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday,” he wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “I tested positive for the Covid19 virus, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends.”

The legendary singer/songwriter did not give an immediate timetable to his diagnosis but did say that he and his family no longer positive for the virus which has ravaged the world.  “I’m happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health.”

He urged everyone to “stay home” and “stay safe” but not without also sharing some positive news. Music fans were anticipating his Instagram Live battle with fellow legendary producer/singer/songwriter Teddy Riley as part of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz‘ VERZUZ series.

“Teddy!!! Let’s show them what Hip Hop/R&B music really means to the world,” he added, accepting the invitation for a new date and time: April 18th.

Get well soon, Babyface!

RELATED: Teddy Riley Tells Why The Epic Instagram Battle With Babyface Has Been Pushed Back

RELATED: 10 Songs You May Not Had Known That Were Written By Babyface

Babyface Shares He & His Family Were Diagnosed With COVID-19, Reschedules Teddy Riley Battle  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Babyface , coronavirus

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Floyd Mayweather's 42nd Birthday Party
Yaya Mayweather Faces 99 Years In Prison For…
 1 hour ago
04.10.20
Taraji P. Henson Builds Free Virtual Therapy To…
 12 hours ago
04.10.20
Queen Naija Searching For Her Son After Ex…
 17 hours ago
04.10.20
Rihanna’s Dad Feared He Would Die After Being…
 1 day ago
04.09.20
15 items
Twitter Thinks Drake’s Multi-Million Dollar Mansion Is Way…
 1 day ago
04.09.20
Dr. Dre’s The Chronic Coming To Streaming Services…
 1 day ago
04.09.20
Tyra Banks Joins Will Smith’s Snapchat Series And…
 1 day ago
04.09.20
10 items
Then & Now: Usher’s Transformation Over The Years…
 1 day ago
04.09.20
Twitter Suspends Diamond & Silk’s Account For Coronavirus…
 1 day ago
04.09.20
8 items
Salt & Pepper Beards & Ragged Hairlines: How…
 1 day ago
04.09.20
DJ Premier & The RZA To Face Off…
 2 days ago
04.09.20
BET Announces COVID-19 Relief Effort Hosted By Terrence…
 2 days ago
04.09.20
NFL RB Chris Johnson Accused Of 2016 Murder-For-Hire…
 2 days ago
04.09.20
10 items
Husband of Grandmother Who Mistakenly Invited Teen To…
 2 days ago
04.09.20
Tyler Perry Surprises Seniors By Paying For Groceries…
 2 days ago
04.09.20
The Weeknd Says Usher Stole His Musical Style,…
 2 days ago
04.09.20
Photos
Close