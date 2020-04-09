CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

DJ Premier & The RZA To Face Off For Instagram Live Battle

The two legendary producers have produced exceptional bodies of work between them that span decades.

Gods Of Rap At SSE Arena Wembley

Source: Burak Cingi / Getty

The quarantine situation has inspired many of music’s top creators and artists to engage in a friendly battle series spearheaded by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. The latest big-name matchup will feature The RZA and DJ Premier this coming weekend.

The entire Hip-Hop landscape is forever fortified on the backs of these two men and their contributions to the culture. RZA famously led his sprawling Wu-Tang Clan collective and transformed the record industry on the back of getting record deals for each rapper in the crew. DJ Premier found fame as a member of Gang Starr with the late Keith “Guru” Elam, but also branched out as an in-demand producer in the 1990s and throughout the 2000s.

Swizz Beatz made the official announcement for the Instagram Live battle between the pair via Instagram which has the excitement high as expected.

The Verzuz IG Live battle between The RZA and DJ Premier will kick off this Saturday (April 11) at 9PM EST. Who will you be rooting for? Sound off in the comments if you like.

Photo: Getty

DJ Premier & The RZA To Face Off For Instagram Live Battle  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Twitter Suspends Diamond & Silk’s Account For Coronavirus…
 4 hours ago
04.09.20
DJ Premier & The RZA To Face Off…
 4 hours ago
04.09.20
NFL RB Chris Johnson Accused Of 2016 Murder-For-Hire…
 6 hours ago
04.09.20
10 items
Husband of Grandmother Who Mistakenly Invited Teen To…
 7 hours ago
04.09.20
Tyler Perry Surprises Seniors By Paying For Groceries…
 8 hours ago
04.09.20
The Weeknd Says Usher Stole His Musical Style,…
 9 hours ago
04.09.20
Power Winter Block Party
Megan Thee Stallion Donates Money, Supplies To Nursing…
 17 hours ago
04.08.20
Cardi B & Fashion Nova Team Up To…
 18 hours ago
04.09.20
Ari Lennox Is Serving Black Girl Magic in…
 23 hours ago
04.08.20
Kanye West, Tyler Perry & Mariah Carey Will…
 24 hours ago
04.08.20
Future Says It Wasn’t His Intention To Introduce…
 1 day ago
04.08.20
John Calipari Provides Update On Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother’s…
 1 day ago
04.08.20
Kevin Hart Resurrect’s Chocolate Droppa Persona For IG
 1 day ago
04.08.20
Sen. Bernie Sanders Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential…
 1 day ago
04.08.20
9 itemsTory Lanez
Wild’n Out: Tory Lanez Gets His Instagram Live…
 1 day ago
04.08.20
Baltimore Cop Under Investigation For Coughing At Black…
 1 day ago
04.08.20
Photos
Close