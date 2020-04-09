Megan Thee Stallion Donates Money, Supplies To Nursing Facilities, Launches #HottiesAtHome

Megan Thee Stallion‘s initiative to support people during the coronavirus has extended to helping out her fans as well.

On Tuesday (April 7), the H-Town Hottie announced on Instagram she would be donating money, supplies and Amazon Fire tablets to residents and staff at the Park Manor Skilled Nursing Facility here in Houston.

“What’s up Hotties, it’s Megan Thee Stallion, aka the hot girl coach,” she began in the video. “I have teamed up with Amazon Music just to donate some supplies, and some money and some Fire tablets to the residents and the staff at the Park Manor Skilled Nursing Home in Houston, TX, my hometown, my city. Just because it’s important to lend out a helping hand at this time and just show everybody that’s still working that we support them. And, to support our grandparents at this time.”

Meg wasn’t done. She also announced the #HottiesAtHome initiative to donate money to fans currently in need. We stan the Hot Girl Coach.

To all my hotties that need a lil extra cash during this crazy time I got you ! #HottiesAtHome 🏠 – use the hash tag and drop your cash app names OR drop the cash app name of some #HealthcareHotties in need. Stay safe and be blessed 👅 https://t.co/H8O7IO0n3t) — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) April 8, 2020

