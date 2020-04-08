CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West, Tyler Perry & Mariah Carey Will Join Joel Osteen’s Easter Sunday Service

Osteen states he has no idea what Mr.West and his choir will do, but he does know social distancing will be practiced for MAGA Ye's performance so it will be a sight to see. 

Kanye West, Mariah Carey Joining Joel Osteen For Easter Sunday Service

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Due to the coronavirus global pandemic, Easter Sunday Service isn’t going to be quite the same, but that isn’t going to stop Joel Osteen from putting on a star-studded event for his faithful flock.

TMZ is exclusively reporting that Osteen will be holding a big Easter Sunday event to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus, and reportedly his buddy Kanye West, Tyler Perry, and Mariah Carey are on-board with the idea. Osteen says that MC is a good friend and reached out to him and wants to do a special tribute to healthcare workers on the frontlines. We can already guess what song she would sing *coughs* “Hero.”

When it comes to Kanye, Osteen states he has no idea what Mr.West and his choir will do, but he does know social distancing will be practiced for MAGA Ye’s performance so it will be a sight to see.

As far as what Tyler Perry will do, Osteen says he reached out to the “friend of the megachurch” and “powerful speaker” and that Perry will “deliver a specific message” to the virtual attendees. Speaking of online services, Osteen has been listening to the government as well as the big man in the sky and delivering the good word to church-goers online for several weeks.

When asked about other bonehead preachers still holding church services defying social distancing orders because the “blood of Jesus” will protect them, Osteen didn’t admonish them but did give his own reasoning the celebrity gossip site reports.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Kanye West, Tyler Perry & Mariah Carey Will Join Joel Osteen’s Easter Sunday Service  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kanye West, Tyler Perry & Mariah Carey Will…
 4 hours ago
04.08.20
Future Says It Wasn’t His Intention To Introduce…
 5 hours ago
04.08.20
John Calipari Provides Update On Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother’s…
 6 hours ago
04.08.20
Kevin Hart Resurrect’s Chocolate Droppa Persona For IG
 8 hours ago
04.08.20
Sen. Bernie Sanders Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential…
 8 hours ago
04.08.20
9 itemsTory Lanez
Wild’n Out: Tory Lanez Gets His Instagram Live…
 9 hours ago
04.08.20
Baltimore Cop Under Investigation For Coughing At Black…
 9 hours ago
04.08.20
3 items
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of…
 10 hours ago
04.08.20
Trial date for R. Kelly in Brooklyn pushed back to July
R. Kelly Denied Prison Release Despite Concerns About…
 1 day ago
04.07.20
50 Cent Gets Greenlight For BMF Series On…
 1 day ago
04.07.20
7 Instagram ‘VERZUZ’ Battles We Want To See 
 1 day ago
04.07.20
Here’s Why Wendy Williams Shaded Her Homegirl NeNe…
 1 day ago
04.07.20
Meek Mill Responds To 2 Chainz IG Live…
 1 day ago
04.07.20
YG The Latest Celebrity To Ridicuslously Push A…
 1 day ago
04.07.20
’Candyman’ Remake Pushed Back To September Due To…
 1 day ago
04.07.20
Master P Supports Elderly New Orleans Residents During…
 1 day ago
04.07.20
Photos
Close