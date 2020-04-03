Drake Flexes And Shows Off His Crib For TikTok Ready “Toosie Slide” [WATCH]

Drake is ready to unleash the next dance challenge on TikTok.

A few TikTok users teased “Toosie Slide” on the platform earlier this week and true to his word, Drizzy premiered the track and video on Thursday night with the video making a ton of headway all because its the 2020 version of MTV Cribs. With everyone pretty much on quarantine, Drake not only shows off the dance, he gives viewers a full-blown tour of his mansion/embassy style dwellings. The wild look of everything makes you wonder, who in the hell leaves a replica NBA championship trophy on the sofa, keeps the indoor pool pristine and can press a button to have fireworks?

Only Drake. Only Drake.

Watch “Toosie Slide” below and get ready for the #ToosieSlideChallenge!

