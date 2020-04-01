CLOSE
Hip Hop 4 Health
HomeHip Hop 4 Health

How The Coronavirus Is Affecting CBD Sales

CBD products sales are down for some and up 40% for others. Here's how the Coronavirus is affecting these different entrepreneurs.

Glass bottle with herbal CBD oil, THC tincture and hemp leaf on pastel beige background.

Source: Iryna Veklich / Getty

Women are coping with the coronavirus quarantine in various ways. Some of us will binge watch Gossip Girl for the 30th time, some will transform their bedroom into a workspace, and some will start actually cooking the food in their refrigerators and learn some new culinary skills. However, some may take up another activity – wink, wink. That’s right, I’m talking CBD. Not to be confused with THC or weed, but I’m talking about CBD oils, hair care products and bath bombs. In times like this, we look for ways to alleviate stress and elevate our minds and CBD helps to reduce anxiety and is a natural way to relieve stress of the daily tasks of everyday living.  

Fear is traveling significantly faster than the virus itself but CBD/cannabis has the unique opportunity to really impact lives by reducing stress & anxiety and boosting the balance of the endocannabinoid system. From taking CBD Gummies or CBD Tinctures to incorporating self-care activities like CBD bath soak can make a big impact,” states Dorian Morris, founder and CEO of Undefined Beauty + Undefined Collective. “Ultimately, stress impacts your immune system so once we reduce fear-induced behavior, it will help your body resist and recover more effectively. Little steps daily can help”.

Sales at dispensaries are at an all-time high, thanks to the coronavirus and according to Business Insider, because we’re forced to remain indoors during quarantine and told to “be calm,” and “take it one day at a time” during a time where we’re afraid that we will be hospitalized if we so much as breathe the wrong air. Health and wellness coach Stormy Wellington speaks on her sales experience of CBD/TLC products during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Since the Pandemic of COVID-19, Well’s CBD has seen an increase of more than 40% in sales,” says Stormy. “While I’m excited about the sales increase, it’s important for me to educate the masses on the benefit of using CBD products to boost the immune system and to let our consumers know that with proper prevention, this too shall pass and we will all be greater in the process. I’m thankful that with my Wells CBD products, I’m remaining healthy, wealthy and strong.”

In the spirit of social distancing, a lot of dispensaries are shifting to online sales since their stores are forced to close to minimize in-person interactions, as mentioned in Hemp Industry Daily. However, for some including CBD advocate Nadia White, sales are hurting in the hemp and CBD industry. “Sales are down with the CBD products . I believe it’s due to the economy. Folks don’t really want to spend when employment is uncertain,” states Nadia about her own products. Coronavirus-related layoffs have sparked in the last week alone in areas including California and Philadelphia, especially if you are deemed as a “non-essential” business. 

Serial entrepreneur and CBD advocate Jacquece’ Jennings agrees that her sales have been negatively impacted by the lockdown sweeping the nation. As the woman behind Georgia’s first Black-owned CBD company located in Roswell, Georgia, she has not been taking the impact too lightly. “The Coronavirus pandemic has impacted my business, just like it has affected businesses across the country. It has not been easy. In fact, I’ve had to close my doors during this period to keep myself and others safe,” Jennings states, though she manages to find a silver lining in digital media efforts. “Still, rather than accepting defeat, I’ve used this situation as an opportunity to be creative and to identify other ways for Nuleaf #1 to service and stay engaged with our customers. We have bolstered our online presence, which has allowed us to experience an increase in online sales.”

With other prominent Black woman-owned CBD product owners such as Dorian Morris’ Undefined Beauty, Whoopi Goldberg & Maya Elisabeth, and Kimberly Dillon’s Frigg Wellness, the coronavirus has had a tremendous effect on our entrepreneurs who typically rely on the daily social interactions that have been restricted to online sales. According to Marijuana Business Daily, while medicinal marijuana has been deemed ‘essential,’ recreational use has been forced to pivot operations and digital strategies to cater to the quarantined. Don’t worry, that’s why we have shipping and handling, right, ladies?

RELATED STORIES:

These Spelman Sisters Are Leading The Market With Quality CBD Products For Black Women

21 CBD-Infused Beauty Products To Buy Everyone On Your List

Lily CBD

21 CBD-Infused Beauty Products To Buy Everyone On Your List

21 photos Launch gallery

21 CBD-Infused Beauty Products To Buy Everyone On Your List

Continue reading 21 CBD-Infused Beauty Products To Buy Everyone On Your List

21 CBD-Infused Beauty Products To Buy Everyone On Your List

One of the big buzz words of 2018 definitely was "CBD-infused," for products, though it did raise a lot of eyebrows when one questioned where CBD is commonly known from (hint: marijuana). Now more than ever, beauty brands are realizing just how amazing CBD — medically known as 'cannabidiol' — can be for symptoms that range from pain relief, anxiety, and sleep issues. Oh, did we also mention sexual wellness, migraines, and even digestion? According to Healthline, studies have even shown that CBD helps reduce chronic pain in the body, "reducing inflammation and interacting with neurotransmitters." With the continuing influx of states legalizing marijuana, it's understandable how some can wonder if CBD oil will in fact get them "high", to which the answer really is simple: no (that would be brought on by THC, another well-known ingredient in marijuana). CBD is not a psychoactive drug, and therefore is medically harmless. So if you've been wanting to explore and wade into the CBD pool, or try out a few beauty-related products to improve your skin, blood circulation, or night's rest, check out these 21 highly-recommended products.  

How The Coronavirus Is Affecting CBD Sales  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
DaBaby Drops 10-Minute Short Film For “Find My…
 5 hours ago
04.01.20
Tory Lanez’ Quarantine Radio With Drake Broke Instagram…
 5 hours ago
04.01.20
Mannie Fresh
Do It Live: Scott Storch Versus Mannie Fresh…
 8 hours ago
04.01.20
MESS: New York Man Exposed To Coronavirus Lied…
 9 hours ago
04.01.20
Former Love And Hip Hop Star Shares Coronavirus…
 10 hours ago
04.01.20
Marcus Smart Donating Blood Plasma To Help COVID-19…
 11 hours ago
04.01.20
Lizzo Thanks Health Care Workers Across the Country…
 14 hours ago
04.01.20
Wellness Week: Ways To Avoid Loneliness While Social…
 1 day ago
03.31.20
Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - Inside
Jay-Z, Rihanna Donate $1 Million Each For Coronavirus…
 1 day ago
03.31.20
Carmelo Anthony Shares The Story Of How LeBron…
 1 day ago
03.31.20
Shaq Does Viral Dance With Sons Shareef &…
 1 day ago
03.31.20
Kevin Hart Moves To Dismiss $60 Million Sex…
 2 days ago
03.30.20
Georgia Nurse Quits Her Job After Being Assigned…
 2 days ago
03.30.20
8 itemsCassette Hosted by Kenny Burns featuring Dru Hill
Respect The Pen: Johnta Austin Had To Remind…
 2 days ago
03.30.20
Chris Brown Films Woman Trying To Sneak Into…
 2 days ago
03.30.20
Sean Garrett & The-Dream Went Head To Head…
 3 days ago
03.30.20
Photos
Close