97.9 The Box’s Virtual High School Prom 2020!

97.9 The Box Virtual Prom

Source: 97.9 The Box / Radio One Digital

You thought there wasn’t gonna be a prom this year?

We’re making sure you at least get some king and queen love and we’re keeping Prom 2020 on the calendar by hosting a LIVE, CITY-WIDE “Virtual High School Prom” on-air, online AND on soical media via Instagram @979thebox on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Local school districts’ school closures, coupled with the City of Houston’s “Stay at Home – Work Safe” requirements in response to the COVID-19 crisis, have led to thousands of high school students missing out on one of their most meaningful teenage experiences, PROM!  So, the staff and on-air talent at the KBXX-FM 97.9 decided to offer students this annual high school rites of passage, virtually.  Students will not only have a chance to participate in the prom but also be named Prom King or Queen and win a family dinner for their household, delivered by The Turkey Leg Hut, by participating in the #979VIRTUALPROM Instagram contest.

Starting Wednesday, April 1, students can dress to impress and post videos on Instagram showing off their best PROM dance moves, naming their high school in the caption, tagging @979thebox, and using the hashtag “#979VirtualProm” in their post.  The videos will be judged to determine who will be named the prom king and queen.

Young Jas Virtual HS Prom

Dress to Impress with Young Jas as she hosts the 97.9 The Box Virtual High School Prom with music provided by DJ Hi-C and DJ Young Streetz.  The virtual prom will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020, starting with the virtual red carpet on @979thebox on Instagram. The Box will announce Houston’s #979VIRTUALPROM King and Queen later that evening.

97.9 The Box Prom

