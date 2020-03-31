CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Shaq Does Viral Dance With Sons Shareef & Shaqir, Challenges NBA Players

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the best athletes the world has ever seen; but we can’t say the same for his dancing skills.

The NBA legend and his sons, Shareef and Shaquir, did the viral Tik Tok dance to, “Lean wit It, Rock wit It” by Dem Franchize Boyz on Friday night. Shaq and his boys were all dressed casually in basketball shorts, sweats, tees, and tank tops as they performed their synchronized dance. The 7’1″ basketball great seemed proud of his moves. He was so pleased with himself that he teased several NBA players online.

“Y’all don’t want none @kingjames @dwyanewade @damianlillard @dwighthoward @stephencurry30 @stephenasmith @ud40 @joelembiid,” Shaq captioned his video.

NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe Bryant’s Death

7 photos Launch gallery

NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe Bryant’s Death

Continue reading NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe Bryant’s Death

NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe Bryant’s Death

[caption id="attachment_2290662" align="alignnone" width="789"] Source: Stacy Revere / Getty[/caption] On Jan. 26th the world received news that a fatal helicopter crash occurred in California. It was reported that 9 people were on board and they included: NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, and Christina Mauser. Fans and close friends of Kobe Bryant were heartbroken by the news. Several NBA legends and current players shared their thoughts. We send our condolences to all the families involved.

Shaq Does Viral Dance With Sons Shareef & Shaqir, Challenges NBA Players  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Carmelo Anthony Shares The Story Of How LeBron…
 5 hours ago
03.31.20
Shaq Does Viral Dance With Sons Shareef &…
 5 hours ago
03.31.20
Kevin Hart Moves To Dismiss $60 Million Sex…
 24 hours ago
03.30.20
Georgia Nurse Quits Her Job After Being Assigned…
 1 day ago
03.30.20
8 itemsCassette Hosted by Kenny Burns featuring Dru Hill
Respect The Pen: Johnta Austin Had To Remind…
 1 day ago
03.30.20
Chris Brown Films Woman Trying To Sneak Into…
 1 day ago
03.30.20
Sean Garrett & The-Dream Went Head To Head…
 2 days ago
03.30.20
Cardi B Wants To Start GoFundMe To Free…
 2 days ago
03.29.20
4 items61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Boi-1da & Hit-Boy Held An Epic IG Live…
 3 days ago
03.28.20
20 items
These ‘Tiger King’ Memes Illustrates How Wild The…
 3 days ago
03.28.20
Young M.A. Brings Out The Freaks With IG…
 4 days ago
03.29.20
Megan Thee Stallion Has A Message For The…
 4 days ago
03.29.20
10 items
Black News Reporter Fleeing From Bison Inspires Hilarious…
 4 days ago
03.28.20
Future Drops Lavish “Tycoon” Video [WATCH]
 4 days ago
03.27.20
French Montana Sued For Sexual Batter After Woman…
 4 days ago
03.27.20
ABC13’s Chauncy Glover Tests Positive For Coronavirus
 4 days ago
03.27.20
Photos
Close