Shaquille O’Neal is one of the best athletes the world has ever seen; but we can’t say the same for his dancing skills.

The NBA legend and his sons, Shareef and Shaquir, did the viral Tik Tok dance to, “Lean wit It, Rock wit It” by Dem Franchize Boyz on Friday night. Shaq and his boys were all dressed casually in basketball shorts, sweats, tees, and tank tops as they performed their synchronized dance. The 7’1″ basketball great seemed proud of his moves. He was so pleased with himself that he teased several NBA players online.

“Y’all don’t want none @kingjames @dwyanewade @damianlillard @dwighthoward @stephencurry30 @stephenasmith @ud40 @joelembiid,” Shaq captioned his video.

Shaq Does Viral Dance With Sons Shareef & Shaqir, Challenges NBA Players was originally published on blackamericaweb.com