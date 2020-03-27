CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Young M.A. Brings Out The Freaks With IG Live Twerk Contest

“Keep it covered ladies, we ain’t trying to get shut down.”-Young M.A.

Young M.A Performs At Electric Brixton

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

At a time when everyone is going live online to combat loneliness and boredom from social distancing, artists like Young M.A. are still living their best life—only virtually.

On Thursday (Mar 26), Young M.A. went live on Instagram to talk to her fans and show fans love. When one fan asked what she missed most during the quarantine, that’s when things took a freaky turn.

”What do I miss during lockdown? The motherf*cking strip club,” Young M.A. said reading comments from fans. “Matter of fact let’s do something different, how many of ya’ll ladies down to twerk? I’ll bless ya cashapp?”

It was at that point that the “Oouu” rapper turned Club Quarantine into a twerk party.

“In order to participate, you can’t have been on here before and you have to be ready to twerk as soon as we get to you,” Young M.A. said outlining the rules. “Let’s go!”

After the rules were outlined, the ladies turned up and turned out, twerking live on camera while Young M.A.’s protege and friend Reem playing DJ.

”Reem going to put on the hits ladies, ya’ll just be ready to go,” Young M.A. said.

Young M.A. isn’t the first rapper that attempted to turn IG Live X-rated, earlier this week Lil’ Boosie went live offering female fans up to $1000 to show their lady parts online, before being warned by Instagram that the request would result in his page being shut down.

Although the “Kold World” rapper got it jumping, she made sure to let the ladies know to keep it covered.

“We want to see ass cheeks, but that’s it ladies,” Young M.A. continued. “We aren’t trying to get shut down.”

Check out the NSFW booty clapping shenanigans below.

 

 

 

Young M.A. Brings Out The Freaks With IG Live Twerk Contest  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Cardi B Wants To Start GoFundMe To Free…
 3 hours ago
03.29.20
4 items61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Boi-1da & Hit-Boy Held An Epic IG Live…
 22 hours ago
03.28.20
20 items
These ‘Tiger King’ Memes Illustrates How Wild The…
 1 day ago
03.28.20
Young M.A. Brings Out The Freaks With IG…
 2 days ago
03.29.20
Megan Thee Stallion Has A Message For The…
 2 days ago
03.29.20
10 items
Black News Reporter Fleeing From Bison Inspires Hilarious…
 2 days ago
03.28.20
Future Drops Lavish “Tycoon” Video [WATCH]
 2 days ago
03.27.20
French Montana Sued For Sexual Batter After Woman…
 2 days ago
03.27.20
ABC13’s Chauncy Glover Tests Positive For Coronavirus
 2 days ago
03.27.20
Rihanna Donates Personal Protective Equipment To NY
 2 days ago
03.27.20
15 items
Jeezy Drops ‘Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision’ EP With Shawty…
 2 days ago
03.27.20
Apollo Theater Launches Virtual Amateur Night Auditions
 2 days ago
03.27.20
Big Sean Announces New Album ‘Detroit 2’
 2 days ago
03.27.20
15 items
Harlem Globetrotters Star Curly Neal Dead At 77
 3 days ago
03.26.20
Instagram Tells Boosie To Chill With Pornhub-Worthy IG…
 3 days ago
03.26.20
The Internet Is Being Slowed Down Due To…
 3 days ago
03.26.20
Photos
Close