Ari Lennox Joins K Camp, 6lack and Tink In New “Black Men Don’t Cheat” Song

Radio One Exclusives
| 03.24.20
Dismiss

We all remember Lil’ Duval’s song last summer called “Black Men Don’t Cheat”. This continued the flame and narrative that Black Men would never ever cheat on their significant other and if it so happened to happen, then clearly that was a Black Boy, not a Man… right…

The 2020 “Black Men Don’t Cheat” version has a soulful vibe and comes from a different perspective.

 

K Camp, whose given us hits like Cut Her Off and Comfortable, has teamed up with Ari Lennox, 6lack and Tink to bring a new vibe to the “Black Men Don’t Cheat’ saying. Ari kicks off the song with her soulful voice singing “Yeah n****, I’m cheatin’ on you! So don’t you call me…”

How’s that for a scenario twist! Listen to the full song below…

 

Stream 93.9 WKYS while at Home! kysdc.com/listen-live

Download our 93.9 WKYS App in the

Apple Store & Google Play

Say “Alexa enable the 93.9 WKYS skill” to your smart speaker

Ari Lennox Joins K Camp, 6lack and Tink In New “Black Men Don’t Cheat” Song  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Meek Mill Claims To Have Felt COVID-19 Like…
 7 hours ago
03.24.20
Prada Will Be Producing Masks, Scrubs For Italian…
 8 hours ago
03.24.20
Michelle Obama Shares Family’s Self Isolation Routine With…
 8 hours ago
03.24.20
Mo’Nique Admits To Choosing Being Famous Over A…
 12 hours ago
03.24.20
Cardi B Think Celebs Are Being Paid To…
 1 day ago
03.24.20
11 items
Spend With Your People: 11 Black-Owned Businesses To…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Your Census Report is NOT Tied to Potential…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Gwyneth Paltrow & Jhené Aiko Talk Coping During…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
A List of 30 Creative Ways To Beat…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Cynthia Bailey Says She Feels Fine After Filming…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Drake Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Hanging with…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Experts Are Predicting a Baby Boom Due to…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Welcome to the World! Mike Epps and Wife…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Magic City Atlanta Will Soon Roll Out Virtual…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Bun B’s Wife Queenie Confronts Racist Who Used…
 2 days ago
03.23.20
The CBC Urges Democrats To Create Coronavirus Package…
 2 days ago
03.23.20
Photos
Close