Meek Mill Claims To Have Felt COVID-19 Like Symptoms Before

Meek Mill shares a story on Twitter regarding an experience being sick in December. Claiming the symptoms were far too strong to be only the flu and that the doctor never told him what it was.

Meek also says that an older person wouldn’t be able to survive this Coronavirus due to how intense of a sickness it appears. Philly’s own has been laying low since his recent last hoo rah trip to Jamaica with his lover Milano prior to the COVID-19 from spreading.

I was extremely sick in December around christmas time with flu like symptoms… everyday I said to myself a older person cannot survive this! I lost like 15 pounds and could barely move! I never been that sick.. a doctor never told me what it was. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) March 24, 2020

