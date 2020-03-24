CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B Think Celebs Are Being Paid To Say They’re Sick For This Reason [Video]

Bucket low like f' it though.

Cardi B

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

When you consider the overwhelming amount of fake news going around in the world it should be no surprise people are hitting their breaking point. Cardi B had a moment the other night and she wants to see receipts.

There are only a couple of online stars truly flourishing during this seemingly never ending health crisis; one is DJ D-Nice and the other is Bardi. Her rant last week quickly went viral prompting a DJ to remix the clip into an iTunes charting song. On Sunday, March 22 Bacalis took to her Instagram live to vent. While it was no surprise she too is suffering from cabin fever she also spilled some conspiracy tea.

To kick things off she expressed her disappointment in the United States government’s action plan. What are ya’ll doing? Are ya’ll going to start spraying sh*t in the streets? Are ya’ll going to take our temperatures?” she asked. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also spoke about the elephant in the room. “I’m starting to feel like ya’ll ni***s is paying niggas to say that they got it. If ya’ll are paying ni***s to say they got it, PAY ME TOO!” she exclaimed.

She then went on to reveal that this world issue is the reason her first single from her long-awaited sophomore album has been delayed. Additionally Bardi wants to get her liposuction surgery done expeditiously so she is trending correctly for the summer. Can you blame her though?

You can see her go off in the clip.

Photo: WENN.com

Cardi B Think Celebs Are Being Paid To Say They’re Sick For This Reason [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

cardi b

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Mo’Nique Admits To Choosing Being Famous Over A…
 3 hours ago
03.24.20
Cardi B Think Celebs Are Being Paid To…
 16 hours ago
03.24.20
11 items
Spend With Your People: 11 Black-Owned Businesses To…
 21 hours ago
03.23.20
Your Census Report is NOT Tied to Potential…
 23 hours ago
03.23.20
Gwyneth Paltrow & Jhené Aiko Talk Coping During…
 23 hours ago
03.23.20
A List of 30 Creative Ways To Beat…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Cynthia Bailey Says She Feels Fine After Filming…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Drake Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Hanging with…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Experts Are Predicting a Baby Boom Due to…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Welcome to the World! Mike Epps and Wife…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Magic City Atlanta Will Soon Roll Out Virtual…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Bun B’s Wife Queenie Confronts Racist Who Used…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
The CBC Urges Democrats To Create Coronavirus Package…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Azriel Clary Apologizes To Family, Shares Message Of…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Tekashi 6ix9ine Wants Out Of Jail Early Because…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Dhowre Tests Positive For…
 2 days ago
03.22.20
Photos
Close