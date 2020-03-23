CLOSE
Hip Hop 4 Health
Luxury Designers Volunteer To Make Face Masks For Healthcare Workers

These designers are making change one sewing machine at a time.

Valencia Launches The Construction Of A Field Hospital Together With La Fe Hospital

Source: Europa Press News / Getty

Our hospitals and healthcare workers have been overwhelmed by the fast spread of the coronavirus. The people on the front lines are being forced to use supplies sparingly and in worse-case scenarios, reuse protective gear as the virus continues to spread rampantly. Workers are desperately seeking masks that will allow them to treat patients and stay healthy themselves. Protecting our health force is a priority in flattening the curve of Covid-19. Everyone from alcohol distilleries to luxury designers are offering to do their part and provide our workers with supplies.

Michael Costello is the latest celebrity designer to lend his services to the cause. The Faby Awards designer of the year is sewing up non-surgical grade masks.

Focused. I have been here for the past 24 hours, glued to my machine in hopes of making prototypes of face masks. These are (Non-surgical grade masks) . Let’s help prevent the spread of covid-19. I have been in contact with someone in Los Angeles who can and will produce surgical grade masks that help prevent catching the covid-19 virus as well on Monday i will find out where we stand with those type of mask . We will not be selling any of these but rather giving them away to all first responders, hospitals, and healthcare providers. @mayorofla @cdcgov @nygovcuomo @cfda @bof @karlapfrancog again the ones i am making have a 70-74% success rate . And are non surgical cotton blend

Costello joins fellow Project Runway winner Christian Siriano, who announced his prototypes for his batch of masks.

Siriano reached out to the Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo via Twitter, who responded with his appeciation and a call for others to help.

Other designers have stepped up in Siriano’s footsteps.

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: LVMH Producing Hand Sanitizer In Its Factories To Fight Coronavirus

How The Coronavirus Is Affecting Makeup Artists

Luxury Designers Volunteer To Make Face Masks For Healthcare Workers

