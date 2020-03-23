CLOSE
Entertainment News
Gwyneth Paltrow & Jhené Aiko Talk Coping During Social Distancing

“Our time here together is not guaranteed and we really need to learn live in the moment and love each other more.”-Jhené Aiko

Gwyneth Paltrow x Jhené Aiko

Source: Goop / Def Jam

Gwyneth Paltrow and her curated lifestyle website/podcast “Goop” is known for providing quality products for those with elegant taste, but her latest episode with special guest Jhené Aiko takes a different approach to healthy living.

At a time when everyone is practicing social distancing to avoid spreading the contagious virus, COVID-19, Paltrow and Aiko get real with fans about how the pandemic is effecting them mentally while sharing tips with how anyone dealing with stress and mental setbacks can try to overcome it—if even for one day.

“We don’t deal with grief enough,” Jhené Aiko said during the interview. “It’s kinda inevitable, so we have to embrace it and know that our time here together is not guaranteed and we really need to learn live in the moment and love each other more.”

Aiko, who overcame her own personal trauma, revealed how using sound healing—specifically, singing bowls—have aided in her grieving process; before noting how we can find different ways to make space for our emotions and move through trauma.

”Meditation has always been a part of my life since I was little, so it’s always been a part of my life,” Aiko continued. “I love being around water, because of where I grew up but I am also a sun goddess. I love being outside in the sun, although my dermatologist hates it. (Laughs) But when I’m in the sun, it make me so happy because outside of getting vitamin D, I feel like vital information and ideas are being downloaded when I’m under the rays. Honestly, that’s how I came up with a few concepts for my album.”

In addition to sharing her mental heath tips, the “P*ssy Fairy” songstress also shared a new song from her new album, Chilombo, and shared why this is her most persona project to date.

“I’ve always been a little wild,” Aiko said. “So when I was creating the album, I wanted to make sure that I was unapologetic and unafraid to express all parts of myself—confidence, grace, a peacefulness, and a wildness, too.”

Listen to the full interview below.

Gwyneth Paltrow & Jhené Aiko Talk Coping During Social Distancing  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

