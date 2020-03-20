CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cheating Husband Catches Coronavirus On Trip To Italy With Mistress

The “clown came back to bite!”

A cheating husband’s caught the coronavirus and it’s exactly what he gets. The Sun reports that a well to do man is the talk of the town amongst U.K. health officials after he caught COVID-19 while cheating.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The unnamed man is reportedly” in a blind panic” after he took his mistress on a secret trip to Italy behind his wife’s back. Described as “well-heeled and with a high-flying job”, the man in his 30s reportedly told his wife he’d be away on a business trip in the United Kingdom but clownishly took his side piece to Italy instead.

That’s where health officials say he picked up the deadly virus. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“The man confessed what he’d been up to in Italy, and that his wife has no idea. She thinks he just picked up the disease on his business trip away. Although the patient admitted to medics what had happened, he said nothing would persuade him to name his mistress.”

The man reportedly thought he had the “perfect alibi” and panicked when he realized he had the symptoms and tested positive. He is expected to survive and his unsuspecting wife is reportedly now in self-isolation, unaware of how her cheating husband caught the disease, reports The Sun.

To date, Italy has 35,713 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,798 deaths.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Cheating Husband Catches Coronavirus On Trip To Italy With Mistress  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
North Carolina A&T Class President Forcefully Arrested, 2…
 3 hours ago
03.20.20
Cheating Husband Catches Coronavirus On Trip To Italy…
 6 hours ago
03.20.20
A Texas Company Just Announced A Coronavirus Test…
 7 hours ago
03.20.20
Angela Bassett Has Two People In Mind When…
 8 hours ago
03.20.20
Future’s Alleged Baby Mamma Eliza Reign Sues To…
 10 hours ago
03.20.20
California On Full Lockdown In Attempt To Halt…
 11 hours ago
03.20.20
Big Sean Gets Choked Up On “Hot Ones”…
 12 hours ago
03.20.20
The CBC To Hold Coronavirus Response Town Hall…
 13 hours ago
03.20.20
12 items
Gamestop Tells Workers To Come In Even If…
 1 day ago
03.20.20
20 items
Coronavirus Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To…
 1 day ago
03.20.20
Adam Housley’s Hand Got Caught Tamera’s Weave One…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Cardi B To Donate Royalties From The ‘Coronavirus’…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Nike Donating $15M To Help Combat Coronavirus Pandemic…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
New Netflix “Hack” Lets You Stream With Friends…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Drake Self-Isolates After Hanging Out With Kevin Durant
 1 day ago
03.19.20
15 items
Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas We Wouldn’t Mind Being…
 1 day ago
03.20.20
Photos
Close