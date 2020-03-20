CLOSE
Coronavirus
Home

Tax Filing Deadline Moved To July 15 Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Tax time concept; hand is holding Tax Time written on the white paper note with a red pen and calendar.

Source: Anchalee Phanmaha / Getty

Americans now have 90 more days to file their income taxes.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The IRS will move tax day from April 15th to July 15th, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

It’s the latest in a series of emergency measures to deal with the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mnuchin said the extension ordered by President Donald Trump will give “all taxpayers and business this additional time” to file returns and make tax payments “without interest or penalties.”

Source: CNBC 

Click Here For The Latest On Our Coronavirus Coverage

Tax Filing Deadline Moved To July 15 Due To Coronavirus Concerns  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Future’s Alleged Baby Mamma Eliza Reign Sues To…
 4 hours ago
03.20.20
California On Full Lockdown In Attempt To Halt…
 4 hours ago
03.20.20
Big Sean Gets Choked Up On “Hot Ones”…
 6 hours ago
03.20.20
The CBC To Hold Coronavirus Response Town Hall…
 6 hours ago
03.20.20
12 items
Gamestop Tells Workers To Come In Even If…
 18 hours ago
03.20.20
20 items
Coronavirus Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To…
 21 hours ago
03.20.20
Adam Housley’s Hand Got Caught Tamera’s Weave One…
 21 hours ago
03.19.20
Cardi B To Donate Royalties From The ‘Coronavirus’…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Nike Donating $15M To Help Combat Coronavirus Pandemic…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
New Netflix “Hack” Lets You Stream With Friends…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Drake Self-Isolates After Hanging Out With Kevin Durant
 1 day ago
03.19.20
15 items
Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas We Wouldn’t Mind Being…
 1 day ago
03.20.20
Floyd Mayweather May Cancel 2020 Fights Due To…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
K. Michelle Opens Up About IVF in the…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
1 item
Hi Haters: Happily Married Rasheeda Frost Says Kirk…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
10 Celebs Live Streaming To Keep You Occupied…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Photos
Close