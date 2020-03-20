CLOSE
California On Full Lockdown In Attempt To Halt Coronavirus Spread

Gov. Gavin Newsom mandated that the state's 40 million residents keep indoors for an indefinite amount of time.

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America

Source: Mario Tama / Getty

In one of the biggest state government responses to the coronavirus and COVID-19 situation, California has been ordered to a full lockdown. Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the mandate on Thursday, this after many reports initially stated the lockdown only affected Los Angeles County.

Gov. Newsom issued the executive order in an attempt to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 among the state’s 40 million residents.  Thus far in the state, 19 people have died from the virus with around 1,000 people testing positive. It appears so far that this is the largest action of its kind taken for the good of the public within the United States.

Among the details of the order, residents will still be able to put gas in their cars, pick up medicine from pharmacies, can continue to visit grocery stores, pick up takeout food from eateries and get deliveries from those eating establishments as well.

Banks will also remain open along with laundromats. Residents caring for the sick and elderly will also be allowed to leave their homes to visit those individuals in need. Doctor visits are also included in what residents are allowed to leave their homes for.

To learn more about California’s coronavirus lockdown measures, click here.

Photo: Getty

California On Full Lockdown In Attempt To Halt Coronavirus Spread  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

