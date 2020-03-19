CLOSE
Adam Housley’s Hand Got Caught Tamera’s Weave One Time

Those are just tracks, keep going.

50th NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Dinner - Arrivals

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

The Real host Tamera Mowry-Housley often shares stories about her husband Adam Housley and their nine-year relationship. We’ve heard our fair share of details but her latest admission left us scratching our heads. Pun intended.

Tamera revealed Adam’s hand once got caught in her hair weft when they first started dating.

“There was the time I remember when we started dating. I had a weft in my hair,” she revealed. “For those who don’t know what that means, that is like tracks. And you know when you’re like making out and you’re really, really into it. I remember at one point, he was so sweet, he just stopped. He didn’t say anything because I don’t think he wanted to hurt my feelings. He just didn’t understand. I said, ‘Oh baby, that’s okay. That’s a weft. Just keep on going.”

The awkward moment brought Tamera and Adam closer because she realized he could adapt to being with a Black woman. In any healthy relationship, the key is to teach one another and learn. Tamera says Adam is never opposed to learning and that she’s learn quite a deal about wine culture from him.

Well look at that.

The Real is currently on a four-week scheduled hiatus. Can you say perfect timing?! Watch the clip, below:

Tamera Mowry-Housely’s Keys To Balancing Mommyhood and Career

That Moment Tamera Mowry Discovered Her Husband’s Screensaver Was Her Vagina

Adam Housley's Hand Got Caught Tamera's Weave One Time  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

