Cardi B To Donate Royalties From The ‘Coronavirus’ Song To Charity

Who would have thought the latest Cardi B hit was going to be a remix of a rant about coronavirus but it is. And it’s actually pretty catchy!

This became a thing when little known artist DJ iMarkkeyz sampled Cardi saying “Coronavirus! It’s getting real!” and threw it on a catchy beat. The song went viral. Now, according to MTV, both DJ iMarkkeyz and Cardi B want to parlay that success into helping people affected by the virus.

The song steadily rose on the iTunes chart and appeared in numerous TikTok videos. It wasn’t long before Cardi B took notice.

I’m boutta tell Atlantic to put this song on Spotify 😩 https://t.co/NXYgDxE2W0 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2020

Seeing the rapid success of the song, some fans suggested that any money made off the song should be given to charity and institutions that can provide assistance during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Both DJ iMarkkeyz and Cardi B co-signed the idea.

YES !THATS WHAT WE GOING TO DO ! Keep in mind you don’t get your money right away …but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus .We will Donate ! https://t.co/ehAo8TCUhN — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 17, 2020

