Cardi B To Donate Royalties From The ‘Coronavirus’ Song To Charity

Who would have thought the latest Cardi B hit was going to be a remix of a rant about coronavirus but it is. And it’s actually pretty catchy!

This became a thing when little known artist DJ iMarkkeyz sampled Cardi saying “Coronavirus! It’s getting real!” and threw it on a catchy beat. The song went viral. Now, according to MTV, both DJ iMarkkeyz and Cardi B want to parlay that success into helping people affected by the virus.

The song steadily rose on the iTunes chart and appeared in numerous TikTok videos. It wasn’t long before Cardi B took notice.

Seeing the rapid success of the song, some fans suggested that any money made off the song should be given to charity and institutions that can provide assistance during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Both DJ iMarkkeyz and Cardi B co-signed the idea.

Cardi B To Donate Royalties From The ‘Coronavirus’ Song To Charity  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

