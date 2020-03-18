CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kodak Black Is BIG MAD Megan Thee Stallion Is Getting Credit For “Drive The Boat” Phrase

Honestly, Kodak has bigger issues to be worried about.

Kodak Black Is Salty About Megan The Stallion Using "Drive The Boat"

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Kodak Black is currently sitting behind prison bars, but he sure does have a lot to say. The habitually arrested rapper is BIG MAD because Megan Thee Stallion is getting credit for the “Drive The Boat” phrase.

Yesterday (Mar.17), Kodak Black shared a clip from a recent taping of ABC’s Stahan, Sarah and Keke show that featured a trivia segment with Megan Thee Stallion, who currently on a promo tour for her EP, Suga. During the game, the “Hot Girl Summer” crafter was given credit for coining the catchphrase.

Keke Palmer asked her GMA Co-Hosts, “Which hip-hop star created the catchphrase ‘Drive the Boat,’ and what does it mean?”

Michael Strahan answered, “I think Megan did it.” Palmer replied, “OK, but you need to finish the answer. What does it mean?”

Strahan followed up, “‘ Drive the Boat’—I can’t say it because it’s not able to be consumed on daytime television.”

“You got it right. Ding ding ding… Michael, you’re right. It’s about consumption and [Megan’s] the originator of it,” Palmer confirmed.

In the clip that Kodak shared on his Instagram account with the caption:

“I Really Wanna Go Bad On Lil One but Im Keepin This Shit Pretty #LetMeDriveTheBoat #FreeTheGoat”

To her credit, Megan never said she created the phrase during the segment, but the “Tunnel Vision” rapper didn’t care.

Now, as to who really coined the term, well, many do believe Kodak gave “drive the boat” life when he said during an Instagram Live stream while he was on a boat.

Honestly, Kodak has bigger issues to be worried about. Megan Thee Stallion has hijacked the phrase going forward.

Photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Kodak Black Is BIG MAD Megan Thee Stallion Is Getting Credit For “Drive The Boat” Phrase  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
15 Hip-Hop Joints To Stream While You Get…
 8 hours ago
03.18.20
Kodak Black Is BIG MAD Megan Thee Stallion…
 9 hours ago
03.18.20
50 Cent, Rick Ross In $32 Million Court…
 10 hours ago
03.18.20
Cardi B’s Scary Coronavirus Rant Flipped Into Charting…
 11 hours ago
03.18.20
Meek Mill Shares Viral Video Of Louisiana Cop…
 11 hours ago
03.18.20
Cast of HBO’s ‘The Wire’ Send Well Wishes…
 11 hours ago
03.18.20
15 items
Online Trolls Spread False News That Oprah Winfrey’s…
 15 hours ago
03.18.20
Beyonce’ Speaks Out On Why She Doesn’t Show…
 17 hours ago
03.18.20
Eric B.’s Daughter Passes Away, Rakim Mourns
 1 day ago
03.17.20
NBA Players Putting Up Big Paper To Help…
 1 day ago
03.17.20
Howard University Cancels Commencement After Potential COVID-19 Spread
 1 day ago
03.17.20
Kenneth Petty Asks Judge For Internet Access After…
 2 days ago
03.16.20
Nike Closing All U.S. Stores Because Of Coronavirus
 4 days ago
03.15.20
10 items
Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover Drops Surprise Collection…
 4 days ago
03.15.20
6 items
Megan Thee Stallion Has Her Stiletto On Our…
 5 days ago
03.14.20
2 Chainz Responds To Instagram Comment Controversy, “We…
 5 days ago
03.13.20
Photos
Close