CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Eric B.’s Daughter Passes Away, Rakim Mourns

Prayers up to the Barrier family.

Wu-Tang Clan Performs At Shoreline Amphitheatre

Source: Miikka Skaffari / Getty

The daughter of Eric B. of the legendary Hip-Hop group Eric B. & Rakim has passed away. She was just 28.

Over the weekend, Erica Supreme Barrier was in a serious car accident that hospitalized her and placed her in critical condition. Unfortunately, she has passed away from the injuries she sustained in the accident.

Last night (March 16), Rakim took to Facebook to mourn and announce her passing.

“Deepest of condolences to my brother Eric B. and all of the extended family,” wrote The R. “This evening, his daughter Erica passed on after sustaining injuries in an automobile accident. Erica was the brightest of stars and while we miss her physical form greatly, we will celebrate her life and her energy eternally. Please put a blessing in the air.”

Reportedly, Erica was traveling in a Mini Cooper Countryman when she was rear-ended by an 18-wheeler on the I-91 in Connecticut on Sunday morning. She sustained injuries to her neck and spine and was transported to Hartford Hospital.

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Eric B – Hip Hop Legend (@therealdjericb) on

Our condolences go out to Eric B. and the Barrier family. Rest in powerful peace Erica Supreme Barrier.

Eric B.’s Daughter Passes Away, Rakim Mourns  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Eric B.’s Daughter Passes Away, Rakim Mourns
 5 hours ago
03.17.20
NBA Players Putting Up Big Paper To Help…
 5 hours ago
03.17.20
Howard University Cancels Commencement After Potential COVID-19 Spread
 6 hours ago
03.17.20
Kenneth Petty Asks Judge For Internet Access After…
 1 day ago
03.16.20
Nike Closing All U.S. Stores Because Of Coronavirus
 2 days ago
03.15.20
10 items
Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover Drops Surprise Collection…
 2 days ago
03.15.20
6 items
Megan Thee Stallion Has Her Stiletto On Our…
 4 days ago
03.14.20
2 Chainz Responds To Instagram Comment Controversy, “We…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
These Vintage Pics Of Angela Bassett Are Proof…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Jay-Z Explains Decision To Work With The NFL…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Willow Smith Shaves Her Head During Performance Art…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
15 items
Jay Electronica Finally Drops That Debut Album, ‘A…
 5 days ago
03.13.20
‘Insecure’ Drops Hilarious Season 4 Trailer [VIDEO]
 5 days ago
03.12.20
Live Nation Entertainment company logo seen displayed on a
Live Nation Planning To Pause All Concert Tours…
 5 days ago
03.12.20
New Jersey 7-Eleven Owner Arrested For Selling Homemade…
 5 days ago
03.12.20
Chick-Fil-A Begins Selling Their Signature Sauces In Limited…
 5 days ago
03.12.20
Photos
Close