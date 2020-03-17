CLOSE
Donnell Rawlings Talks Podcasting, Troll Etiquette & A Netflix Special?


Comedian Donnell Rawlings has been into a lot since reaching fame from the Chappelle Show. Beef with the NYC radio show The Breakfast Club. The veteran funnyman sat down with Reec on Hot 107.9 to talk about transitioning into podcasting, his beef with the Breakfast Club, his life as a comedian, his son giving him something new to live for and his take on the Coronavirus. He also drops news that he may have something in the works with Netflix.

Donnell Rawlings Talks Podcasting, Troll Etiquette & A Netflix Special?  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

