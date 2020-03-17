CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Jadakiss Reveals What He Would Tell His Younger Self Before Bad Boy Deal

In a day full of Coronavirus-related news, Jadakiss stepped into the Hot 107.9 studios with only an infectious new album called Ignatius, his 5th solo project.

The LOX rapper chopped it up with Reec to talk about which rappers he was targeting on his latest song “Hunting Season”, if he will ever team back up with Fabolous to drop the next Freddie vs Jason album, and was it like to be a part of Kanye’s Sunday Service. The Yonkers emcee also reflects on his own career and picks his top 5 dream music collaborators, his hardest verse and what he would tell his younger self and his LOX mates the day before they signed their first record deal with Bad Boy.

Jadakiss Reveals What He Would Tell His Younger Self Before Bad Boy Deal  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Eric B.’s Daughter Passes Away, Rakim Mourns
 5 hours ago
03.17.20
NBA Players Putting Up Big Paper To Help…
 5 hours ago
03.17.20
Howard University Cancels Commencement After Potential COVID-19 Spread
 6 hours ago
03.17.20
Kenneth Petty Asks Judge For Internet Access After…
 1 day ago
03.16.20
Nike Closing All U.S. Stores Because Of Coronavirus
 2 days ago
03.15.20
10 items
Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover Drops Surprise Collection…
 2 days ago
03.15.20
6 items
Megan Thee Stallion Has Her Stiletto On Our…
 4 days ago
03.14.20
2 Chainz Responds To Instagram Comment Controversy, “We…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
These Vintage Pics Of Angela Bassett Are Proof…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Jay-Z Explains Decision To Work With The NFL…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Willow Smith Shaves Her Head During Performance Art…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
15 items
Jay Electronica Finally Drops That Debut Album, ‘A…
 5 days ago
03.13.20
‘Insecure’ Drops Hilarious Season 4 Trailer [VIDEO]
 5 days ago
03.12.20
Live Nation Entertainment company logo seen displayed on a
Live Nation Planning To Pause All Concert Tours…
 5 days ago
03.12.20
New Jersey 7-Eleven Owner Arrested For Selling Homemade…
 5 days ago
03.12.20
Chick-Fil-A Begins Selling Their Signature Sauces In Limited…
 5 days ago
03.12.20
Photos
Close